Where to get Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner: Price, formulation, and other details explored

Glow Recipe has recently launched the Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner, treating beauty enthusiasts to skin-nourishing ingredients as a brand that soared to immense popularity with its first product.

The newly launched toner is the second addition to the brand’s toner collection with the first one being the Watermelon Glow PHA+ BHA Pore Tight Toner, the recipient of Cosmopolitan Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards ‘Best Toner’ for 2023.

Watermelon Glow PHA+ BHA Pore Tight Toner was an instant sell-out and had a waitlist of over 8000 beauty enthusiasts. The brand’s toner formulations include a blend of fruits and active ingredients that impart a glow to the skin.

The Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner is an addition to the brand’s fruit-infused toner franchise. It retails for $38 and is available on the brand’s official website.

The Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner is a vegan and cruelty-free formulation

Glow Recipe’s toners are known to balance the skin’s pH levels and help prepare the skin for deep absorption of skincare products. They are formulated to be multi-tasking skincare additions that treat the skin from within owing to the presence of active ingredients.

The toners also consist of balancing and hydrating ingredients that treat specific skin concerns without stripping the skin of moisture.

The Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner is a brightening treatment that reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation, evens out the skin tone, hydrates dehydrated skin, and softens dull skin, revealing a glowing and radiant complexion.

The newly launched toner functions as a serum booster and can be used as a post-cleanse step to maximize the absorption of other skincare products in the regime.

The Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner consists of the following skin-enriching ingredients:

CoQ10 (Coenzyme Q10): It is a powerful and highly biocompatible antioxidant that strengthens the skin while working in harmony with other active ingredients of one’s skincare routines. It boosts the benefits of one’s existing skincare regime.

Cloudberry Concentrate: This ingredient is packed with Vitamins C and E to hydrate and brighten the skin. It is an antioxidant-rich superfruit infused in the toner in its fermented form for maximum efficacy and absorption.

Rice Water with 5% Glycerin: Rice water is known for its skin-enriching and hydrating properties, while glycerin seals in the toner's moisture.

Oats and Collagen Amino Acids: Amino acids are the building blocks of the skin as they support the skin’s collagen production ability. The ingredients fortify the skin’s barrier aiding skin hydration and softness.

The Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner is cruelty-free, vegan, and features recyclable packaging. Additionally, it is formulated using responsibly sourced, clean ingredients and the product complies with a sustainable, carbon-neutral policy.

The brand's website showcases multiple positive reviews on the newly launched toner. One customer stated:

"I purchased this toner the minute it became available. It provides instant results and compliments the Watermelon Glow Toner perfectly! It is a wonderful addition to my skin care routine!"

The Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner is an addition to the brand's amazing range of products. It retails for $38 on the brand's official portal as well as on retail platforms like Sephora and Kohl's.