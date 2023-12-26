What is the Ordinary’s viral TikTok hack? Benefits and products explored 

Deemed to be “Botox in a Bottle” the Ordinary's viral serum hack entails using two Ordinary serums together, revealing the same effect as anti-wrinkle injections that usually cost a fortune. With a price range of $10-$12, this viral TikTok hack has been claimed by skincare aficionados as one of the most easy and effective practices as all one has to do is combine two wrinkle-smoothing and hydrating serums.

TikTok has multiple videos of skincare enthusiasts trying the Ordinary product hack, claiming that the results obtained from the same are equivalent to anti-wrinkle injections like Botox, Xeomin, Azzalure, and Bocouture.

Popular beauty TikToker Sarah Palmyra with over 925K followers on the platform, made a video following the viral Ordinary serum hack and claimed that using the combination of serums for a month resulted in softening the creases between her eyebrows and made her skin visibly better overall.

TikTok's viral the Ordinary's serum hack mixes Argireline Solution 10% and Matrixyl 10% serums

The Ordinary’s “Botox in a Bottle” hack comprises mixing two Ordinary serums: The Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% and Matrixyl 10%. The brand’s Argireline Solution 10% ($9.40) is a water-based serum, claimed to be a ‘non-injective’ solution by the brand for signs of ageing and crow’s feet.

Suited for all skin types, the Argireline Solution 10% consists of Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 and targets deep-set lines, the eleven eye, and lines on the forehead, revealing smooth, relaxed-looking skin.

The brand’s Matrixyl 10% + HA serum ($10.50) is also water-based, infused with ingredients like Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, and Sodium Hyaluronate.

The serum promotes firm and plump skin by targeting fine lines and wrinkles. It consists of two generations of hyaluronic acid and MatrixylTM that deliver enhancement of collagen production and target facial areas prone to wrinkles and fine lines.

Does the combination of these two serums offer similar effects to anti-wrinkle injections?

While dermatologists and skincare experts claim that using a combination of serums cannot render the same results, they suggest a younger age group can use these ingredients to save their skin from vigorous ageing processes.

These serums improve the quality of the skin while offering mild muscle-relaxing properties. However, using a combination of two Ordinary serums doesn’t render similar results to an anti-wrinkle injection for people with mature skin as the skin has already undergone collagen loss and reached a significant stage of wrinkling and fine lines.

How does the Ordinary’s combination of serums work in comparison to anti-wrinkle injections?

Botox and other anti-wrinkle injections temporarily prevent the facial nerves from releasing a neurotransmitter that prevents muscle extension, creasing and contraction.

The same or close to the same effects are rendered by the Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% as it reduces the release of neurotransmitters in a way that mimics anti-ageing botox treatments. The brand’s Matrixyl 10% serum infused with matrixyl peptide enhances collagen production, creating a thick dermal tissue with prolonged use over time. The thick dermal tissue makes the skin resistant to wrinkling and formation of fine lines.

Hence, when the two serums are combined, the occurrence of enhanced collagen production and muscle-relaxing properties takes place, which offers anti-ageing effects. This effect has been compared to anti-wrinkle injections simply because it is budget-friendly, effective over time, and is a painless practice.

With a price range lower than $12, the combination of two Ordinary serums is a TikTok hack that offers anti-ageing benefits similar to but not the same as anti-wrinkle injections.