Pamela Anderson’s no makeup look for latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: “She sure is perfect”

On February 8, 2024, Perfect magazine shared Instagram posts of Pamela Anderson posing for their HOME ISSUE, Perfect 6. Pamela decided to accept her true self by ditching cosmetics in the photo, opting for a no-makeup look. Seeing her photo, fans are already obsessed with her natural look.

Perfect magazine captioned:

"Pamela Anderson au naturelle, looking chic and nonchalant as she makes herself at home in her London hotel after the British Fashion Awards."

The main attraction of this cover is the natural outlook the iconic actress opted for. Praising her natural beauty, one fan even commented:

Fans are impressed by the natural look of Pamela Anderson for Perfect magazine (Image via Instagram/@theperfectmagazine)

"SHES AN ICON": Fans are obsessed with Pamela Anderson’s no-makeup look for Perfect magazine

Pamela Anderson is one of the most popular 90s models and actresses who gained widespread recognition for her role as C.J. Parker in the TV series Baywatch. Her visuals were trendsetting in the 90s, and even now in the 2020s, she continues to set a trend with her no-makeup look.

During the British Fashion Awards 2023 in London, Pamela attended the Paris Fashion Week 2023 event without any makeup. Recently, just before attending Andreas Kronthaler Show for Vivienne Westwood, the actress stated in an interview with Vogue:

"I didn't come to Paris Fashion week and think: 'I'm not going to wear any makeup.' I just thought, I don't know, something just kind of came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom. It's like a relief."

In an interview with Elle last year, she talked about the emotional reason she chose not to wear makeup. She revealed that she gave up her signature glamorous look after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died of breast cancer in 2019. She said:

"She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup."

In a Vogue interview, Pamela Anderson added:

"I don't need a stylist. Like I don't have a stylist, I don't have a glam team. I'm just kind of doing this freestyle."

Her fans are completely supporting her by praising her choice and "timeless" beauty. According to numerous fans' comments on social media platforms, her beauty is evident both "inside and out." Here are some fans' reactions to her pictures on Instagram:

People love the new look of Pamela (Image via Instagram/@pamelaanderson)

Fans are stunned with Pamela's natural beauty (Image via Instagram/@theperfectmagazine)

Pamela's new approach to a natural, no-makeup look, which started as an emotional journey, is setting trends for a new era.