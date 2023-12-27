"Authentic, raw, herself!": Heartbreaking story behind Pamela Anderson's no makeup look explored as recent appearance wins hearts 

Canadian-American model, actress, and media personality Pamela Anderson made headlines after she sported a no-makeup look at a recent event. In an image that has now gone viral, the Baywatch star can be seen donned in a white top, white pants, and an off-white jacket at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London.

As soon as the no-makeup pictures surfaced, netizens began showering her with praise and heartfelt messages. According to Business Insider, earlier this year, Pamela Anderson first appeared in public without makeup because her longtime makeup artist passed away untimely.

In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s latest post on the same.

A netizen praising Pamela Anderson's no-makeup look. (Image via Instagram/official_hennessy_)

Here’s why Pamela Anderson goes without makeup

As per Business Insider reports, Pamela Anderson first went without makeup in 2019 after her longtime makeup artist and close friend Alexis Vogel succumbed to breast cancer. The duo first met in 1993 at a cover shoot for Playboy magazine, and in 2016 they launched a vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics line.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she stated in an August 2023 interview with Elle.

In the same interview, she also called her iconic 1990s look, comprising pencil-thin brows, smokey eyeliner, and a messy bun, “wild and uninhibited" and often covered with “glitter all over my face.” Pamela further added how she “just went along” with whatever people wanted during the initial years of her career, as she did not have much say back then.

Fast forward to 2023, now she oversees her career and her looks and has also begun to embrace her natural beauty and aging process, as explained in the interview.

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look in the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what's happening to me?' It's a journey," she added.

Pamela Anderson also called her 2023 minimalist look “freeing, fun, and a little rebellious too,” mentioning how, as always, she was going against the trend.

"Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone's doing," Anderson explained.

Her latest makeup-free look was seen on December 5 at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London. Many netizens have, since then, reacted to Anderson’s fresh-faced look, with many heaping praise on the actress.

Exploring Pamela Anderson’s 2023 no-makeup looks

The 56-year-old actress was away from the limelight for long, until this year, when her Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story was released alongside her memoir Love, Pamela. This is when she reappeared on red carpets and flaunted her no-makeup looks.

It all began in February when she appeared on the cover of the WWD (Women’s Wear Daily) magazine, styled by Alex Badia and Heather Hazzan, the style directors of WWD, who encouraged her to spot her natural look for the photo shoot.

Later, in September, Pamela Anderson again went without makeup during Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2024 fashion show. In this regard, she told Vogue France how she wasn’t “trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release.”

Last week, the Home Improvement actress also published an entry titled “A Gentle Regime” in her weekly online newsletter called The Open Journal (available on Substack), as per Glamour, where she talked extensively about her no-makeup and skincare journey.

“I still love a big makeup look when I feel like it – there lays the empowerment,” she added.

Pamela Anderson also added how her beauty routine these days is “pretty simple,” and she has “weeded off” on all cosmetic products, and was not “hovering over the sink with multiple steps,” but rather staying focused on homemade formulas.