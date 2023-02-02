Where did Pamela Anderson grow up? Early days explored as actor drops memoir Love, Pamela

One would have to look with a microscope to find people who haven't at least heard the name, Pamela Anderson. The model and actress have long dominated everything from gossip columns to the center of the male gaze. On January 31, 2023, Pamela Anderson came out with her memoir, recalling all the events that surrounded this towering figure as we saw her.

Anderson has been termed many things, including a dumb blonde and an attention seeker. Growing up in British Columbia, Canada, where she was born, Anderson was all too used to hearing things about herself by the time she decided to come up with her story in vivid detail. Addressing her public image, Pamela said:

"People see me as a dumb blonde,...It's a definite advantage because then I have nothing to live up to!"

Her careless and free attitude might not be a true reflection of what she went through before becoming the world-renowned icon she is today. In tandem with the release of Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, here is a look at Pamela Anderson's origins and her younger years.

Exploring the young Pamela Anderson

Born in the house of a furnace repairman and waitress, Pamela Anderson was hardly a princess from a young age. She was well-known in school for her athleticism, getting her the nickname "rubberband."

In essence, she was discovered by chance after moving to Vancouver at the age of 22, where she was spotted on the stadium's big screen by a cameraman during a break from a football game. She argued that this was freeing her and ultimately for Baywatch since it would take her to Playboy Glory.

Pamela Anderson hardly had an easy childhood before this. She faced several traumatic incidents in her, including an incident of assault from her babysitter. She revealed in her memoir that she endured an assault from a young female babysitter, who forced her to "play weird games on her body," something that she could not comprehend at the time.

She recalled:

"At the time, I couldn't understand any of it. She threatened me and told me not to tell anyone. Or else....I tried to kill her. I tried to stab her in the heart with a candy cane pen,...I told her I wanted her to die and the next day she died in a car accident, so I thought I killed her with my magical mind and I couldn't tell anybody. I was sure that I did it."

She was also assaulted by a 25-year-old man when she was just 12. She revealed in her memoir:

"He forced himself on me...and no matter how much I tried to fight him off, he was also able to get my shorts down,...I screamed with pain and called out for my friend, wanting to leave. I couldn't see, I couldn't breathe, I was blinded by pain. I ran and locked myself in the bathroom to inspect what had happened to me—there was blood and other stuff...I felt sick as I cleaned myself up, trying to get it together. I was no longer a virgin. Forced, against my will."

She naturally withdrew inside a cocoon as a result of everything, and she felt negative about her body. Despite her inability to overcome the trauma, Pamela claimed that she had treated her entire life as an experience that she was sharing with the world.

Pamela Anderson's memoir is out in store now.

Poll : 0 votes