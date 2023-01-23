What did Tim Allen do? Pamela Anderson allegations explored as Twitter slams Home Improvement star

Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson recently opened up about a disturbing incident involving Tim Allen while they were working together on the comedy television series, Home Improvement.

According to Variety, an excerpt from the 55-year-old star's upcoming book, Love, Pamela, detailed the time she was 23 years old and met Allen for the first time on the set of the sitcom. Anderson played the role of Lisa the Tool Time Girl for 23 episodes on the show.

The excerpt read:

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Presumably, Tim Allen, who was 37 years old at the time of the alleged incident, was referring to the Baywatch actress modeling for Playboy, which made her a global superstar.

Twitter reactions to Pamela Anderson's claims about Tim Allen

After Pamela Anderson's claims about Tim Allen flashing himself went viral over the internet, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the Las Man Standing actor for his behavior with Anderson.

Others hailed Anderson for finally speaking out, claiming that "it's so believable" that Tim Allen could do such a thing. Some users also pointed out that Allen's book, Don't stand too close to a naked man, sounds even "creepier" after this incident came to the limelight.

Matt V @MattV525 Pam Anderson: "Tim Allen flashed me on the set of HOME IMPROVEMENT"



Tim Allen: "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."



Also Tim Allen: Pam Anderson: "Tim Allen flashed me on the set of HOME IMPROVEMENT"Tim Allen: "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."Also Tim Allen: https://t.co/jMp7jC9sEh

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Tim Allen.

After Pamela Anderson's disturbing incident with Tim Allen went viral, the latter's representative, Marleah Leslie, issued a statement to USA Today denying the allegations.

"No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Born on July 1, 1967, Pamela Anderson is a native of British Columbia, Canada. Some of her acting credits include Charles in Charge, Top of the Heap, Snapdragon, Barb Wire, Baywatch, Just Shoot Me!, Scary Movie 3, 8 Simple Rules, Blonde and Blonder, Almost Famous, Connected, The Institute, City Hunter, etc.

Love, Pamela is all set to release on January 31, 2023. The highly anticipated book will also see Pamela Anderson discussing Hulu's 2022 release, Pam and Tommy, which she has kept mum about ever since its release.

Moreover, a Netflix documentary, titled Pamela, a love story, will also drop on the streaming giant on January 31.

