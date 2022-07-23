Where to buy the Yohji Yamamoto x Playboy collection? Price, release date, and more explored

After collaborating with New Era and Adidas in June 2022, the Japanese designer and his eponymous brand, Yohji Yamamoto, are collaborating with the leading American magazine, Playboy, for a luxurious apparel collection. The collaborative apparel line amalgamates classic Playboy iconography with Yamamoto's artistic interpretations.

The collaborative capsule will come under Yamamoto's sub-brand, S'YTE, an exclusive brand designed by Yamamoto's creative team. The collaborative collection was released exclusively on the official e-commerce site of Yohji Yamamoto on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12 pm.

More about the newly released Yohji Yamamoto x Playboy 10-piece apparel collection

Newly released Yohji Yamamoto x Playboy 10-piece apparel collection (Image via Yohji Yamamoto)

The new collection falls under Yamamoto's sub-brand S'YTE to create luxury-looking garments in an affordable selection of staples intended for daily wear. The collection uses fewer prestigious fabrics to create more realistic and maintainable clothing.

The collaborative collection consists of a 10-piece apparel line, including classic balloon pants, tees, shirts, and other oversized silhouettes with a premium edge. The official press release gives an introduction to the collection:

"In this collaboration, we will develop a collection that incorporates the illustrations of women by illustrator Harumi Yamaguchi published in the magazine 'PLAYBOY' into S'YTE original graphics."

The collaborative pieces are penned in partnership with Harumi Yamaguchi, a famous artist/illustrator. The official press release made by Yamamoto gives a brief introduction of Harumi Yamaguchi:

"Harumi Yamaguchi's illustrations of various women were used one after another in CM posters at Seibu Department Stores and Parco in the 1970s, and the word 'Harumi Gals' was so predominant. He has created innovative works in all industries such as magazines, theater companies, and cosmetics.

For the Yohji Yamamoto x Playboy collaboration, the label picked up illustrations of women seen wearing adult scents and clothing and blended the taste of city pop music to create a 2022 Summer Spring collection.

Playboy has also sprinkled its ethos and aesthetics across the collection with multiple hand-painted sketches and black and white monogram print co-ord sets. Yamamoto offers a short introduction to Playboy magazine on its official news site:

"Launched in Chicago in 1953, 'PLAYBOY' is a leading American culture magazine that introduces the works of diverse people such as artists, writers, and photographers. Nowadays, it is popular all over the world as 'Playboy', a lifestyle brand known for its Rabbit Head logo."

The 10-piece collection includes:

Pink Shadow Long Sleeve T-shirt, which can be availed for $77. Golden Lady T-shirt, which can be availed for $66. Summer Breeze T-shirt, which can be availed for $66. Rouge a Levres Long Sleeve T-shirt, which can be availed for $77. HARUMI Girl the statue of Liberty Pe / DE CHINE Big Short Sleeve Shirt, which can be availed for $270. Physical T-shirt, which can be availed for $66. Sayonara Natsu no hi T-shirt, which can be availed for $66. Cover Best Collage Big Short Sleeve Shirt, which can be availed for $225. Cover Best Collage One Tack 6-quarter-length Pants, which can be availed for $254. Pe / DE CHINE You &Night & Whiskey Big Short Sleeve Shirt, which can be availed for $270.

Campaign images of the official collaborative collection (Image via Yohji Yamamoto)

Over the clothing, a selection of Yamaguchi's old illustrations is included. Playboy has also introduced new female graphics atop a range of simple, co-branded tees and shirts. The collection is given a flair with the addition of psychedelic-esque colors and graphics.

Leading the collection is the co-ord set of shirt and pants, which accentuates the iconic Playboy bunny logo. The Pe/DE Chine Big Short Sleeve open-collar Shirts arrive in an oversized fit with black as base color and the sultry graphics of females on the front. Meanwhile, the collar tag opts for a simple co-branded logo.

The collection marks the first S'YTE's collaborative collection with the iconic lifestyle brand. The Yohji Yamamoto x Playboy collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Yamamoto starting July 21, 2022, at 12 pm in the US.

