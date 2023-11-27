Victoria Beckham Holiday collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Victoria Beckham, the eponymous fashion brand, released its holiday collection on November 24, just in time for the holiday season. The pieces are the definition of elegance and exquisitely tailored luxury.

The collection features gift-worthy items like perfume-inspired bracelets, neckpieces, and dainty brooches that are perfect for friends and family. The collection also features floor-grazing gowns exuding the timeless elegance the brand is known for, cropped cardigans, lapel jackets, and slip dresses that are the best options for cozy dinners and intimate gatherings of the season. The collection also has pointy-toed boots among others.

The collection celebrates the holiday spirit and the value of friendship and togetherness. With prices ranging from USD 150 to 1,290, there is something for everyone this season.

A closer look at the Victoria Beckham Holiday collection

The collection features:

1. Long sleeve gathered midi dress in ultraviolet

The Long sleeve gathered midi dress in ultraviolet (Image via Victoria Beckham)

The body-sculpting dress comes in a tasteful ultraviolet color and comprises a circular gathered detail at the front and a bold effect at the back. This elegant piece is available for USD 1,290 on the brand's website.

2. Pointy-toe mesh boot in black

The Pointy-toe mesh boot in black (Image via VB)

The gorgeous thigh-high sandal boot is dressed in all-black and highlighted by playful details like a peep toe and a mesh fabric. The sandal boot sells for USD 1,125 on the brand's website.

3. The flower necklace in gold

The flower necklace in gold (Image via VB)

This gorgeous jewelry piece makes for the perfect holiday gift and is made of 100 percent bass. It sells for USD 250 on the brand's website.

4. The Cami slip dress

The Cami slip dress (Image via VB)

The cami slip dress is dressed in ethereal rose watercolor and with a romantic design. It sells for USD 1,290 on the brand's website.

5. The peak lapel jacket

The peak lapel jacket (Image via Victoria Beckham)

This elegant jacket is draped in midnight black. The neat and crisp detailing and oversized silhouette make the jacket a wardrobe staple for winter. It is available for USD 1,690 on the brand's website.

6. The feather brooch

The feather brooch (Image via Victoria Beckham)

The delicate feather brooch comes in gorgeous purple and white salmon colors. The tactile feather brooch features a gold-plated brass handle for added elegance. This eccentric piece is available for USD 150 on the brand’s website.

7. The cropped cardi

The cropped cardi (Image via Victoria Beckham)

This stylish piece is crafted from compact knitwear and is formfitting whether open or closed. The lurex green color pays homage to the incoming holidays. Shop this piece for USD 450 on the brand's website.

8. Perfume cuff bracelet

Inspired by the Victoria Beckham perfume collection, this gold-plated jewelry piece is the perfect gift for the holiday. It is available for USD 350 on the brand's website.

9. The Perfume necklace

This jewelry piece is also inspired by the Victoria Beckham perfume collection and is draped in brushed gold. This premium piece sells for USD 350 on the brand's website.

10. The VB Monogram lace tights

The all-black tights feature a house brand logo motif all around and exude modern polish and elegance. Shop them for USD 120 on the brand's website.

The VB Holiday collection is a carefully curated list of holiday essentials and gift ideas. Shop your newfound favorites before they get sold out.