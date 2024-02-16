Fans swoon over NewJeans Haerin’s magazine pictorial: "visuals are insane"

K-pop sensation NewJeans Haerin is known for gracing fashion magazines like ELLE and Vogue, especially for her unique styling concepts. Haerin has made headlines yet again with her elegant and quirky W Korea magazine cover.

The NewJeans singer has amassed a global fanbase for her vocals and stunning visuals. The W Korea cover showcases two photos of Haerin, in both of which she stuns. She exudes beauty and grace in the first cover and sports a unique cat makeup look in the other.

Fans of the NewJeans singer took to social media platforms to express their excitement on NewJeans Haerin’s unique visual concept cover and to praise her for the same:

Fans compliment Haerin’s W Korea pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

"Breathtaking as always": Fans gush over NewJeans Haerin's W Korea magazine cover

Even though NewJeans debuted in 2022, she was quick to garner a huge fan following through her visuals and talent. Moreover, the South Korean singer has a knack for taking up different concepts when appearing in magazine photoshoots.

In the recent W Korea magazine pictorial that has gone viral, the NewJeans member is seen posing gracefully, clad in an off-shoulder white top and feathered peach skirt. Her makeup base is subtle and glowy with focus on enhancing her eyes. Haerin’s eye makeup in the pictorial comprises halfway kohl lined waterline with the starting half lined with a white shade.

The black kohl joins a black winged eyeliner creating a beautiful eye makeup look. For the lips, the NewJeans member opted for a peachy-pink shade and a similar shade can be seen on her lids as well.

In the second photo, NewJeans Haerin has put on a unique cat-like makeup. Since Haerin is known for her cat-like appearance, fans were elated to see her sporting a feline makeup look with a heart shaped nose, small whiskers and bold eye makeup. Her base for the makeup look was subtle with a kohl lined waterline and voluminous lashes paired with flushed pink cheeks.

Fans of the NewJeans member expressed their excitement and appreciation on social media platforms for Haerin's unique W Korea cover. Some of the reactions can be found below:

Apart from NewJeans Haerin, popular South Korean boy band TXT is also featured on W Korea's latest issue on the occasion of their fifth anniversary.