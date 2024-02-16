NewJeans Hyein stuns fans in the latest Vogue cover: “This generation’s angel beauty”

NewJeans Hyein recently graced the cover of Vogue Korea magazine's February edition, marking her as one of the youngest K-pop stars to be featured in the publication. The cover photo shoot was centered around the theme of "women of 2024."

After witnessing their idol on the cover of a prestigious publication, fans flooded social media platforms like X. One fan wrote, "this generation’s angel beauty."

NewJeans Hyerin wore a simple white sleeveless ribbed top and blue and white checkered pants that looked simple and elegant. With spring coming in, the color of her outfit supported the idea of the campaign shoot "2024 Woman Now." Her makeup looked radiant and dewy for the photo shoot. Fans couldn't help but appreciate her looks for the photoshoot.

"Our baby": Fans were amazed at NewJeans Hyein's look for Vogue cover

NewJeans Hyein's look was appreciated by her fans on social media platforms. Her look for Vogue's cover photo was surreal, and people filled social media platforms with positive comments. The Super Shy singer became the youngest South Korean celebrity to feature in Vogue.

NewJeans Hyein wore a cute white ribbed sleeveless tank top that looked amazing paired with her powder blue and white checkered trousers with white feathery angel wings. Her poise on the cover photo was highly appreciated by her fans. The tapered trousers looked elegant and added sophistication to her appearance. Her entire look seemed angelic, as quoted by her fans on social media platforms.

She went with a cool look that enhanced her baby-like features and made her look like a woman of 2024. She accessorizes her look with a sleek layered silver necklace with two elegant diamond pendants.

For her makeup, NewJeans Hyein opted for a radiant and dewy base that enhanced her complexion. Her glass-like skin looked pretty with the radiant and dewy base she chose. She wore a thin eyeliner with a light coat of mascara to add dimension to her eyes.

She applied light highlighter on her cheeks and high points to look like an angel. For her lips, she added a touch of light pink lip tint to add some color to her look.

She styled her hair naturally with flowy and straight locks, which complemented her entire dapper look featuring the white top and checkered trousers. Fans flooded social media platforms with positive comments in response to her appearance. NewJeans Hyein's look received comments like "prophetic!" and "oh hyein looks STUNNING."

In other news, NewJeans Hyein made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 show in Paris. The K-pop star looked gorgeous and elegant in a jumpsuit from the latest collection of the brand. She paired the jumpsuit from a French fashion house with a solid handbag and black boots for her footwear.