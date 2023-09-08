5 best beauty highlighters of 2023

Highlighters are the magical makeup tool to make any face glow. Catering to a stand-out makeup look, they are the perfect finishing touch for any makeover. A simplified dusting of this subtle cosmetic item can reflect light and enhance a beauty enthusiast's natural glow. Furthermore, the bronzer and contour are the perfect accompaniment to the best highlighters.

Obtainable in varied forms, from glistening powders that sparkle and shine to iridescent cream highlighters that dab on for a subtle finish, good highlighters are not just for makeup experts. Any makeup lover can use the same for a glowy, dewy finish and adding structure to the face.

The purpose of highlighters is emphasizing to the most structured facial features. It requires catching the light and letting the face be the attention-seeker, highlighting the tops of the cheekbones, the Cupid's' bow, and the nose tip.

A bit of fine-hand highlighting adds to the defining of the facial contours. With careful application, highlighters enrich the natural facial features with a glowful finish. So, here are 5 of the best highlighters making a mark in 2023's beauty domain for making a bold facial makeover while adding a subtle glow to the face.

Benefit High Beam Liquid Highlighter and 4 other beauty highlighters of 2023

1) MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Soft Light Liquid Highlighter

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD highlighter looks and feels the way a beauty seeker desires. Being non-sparkly or sticky but catering to pure luminescence, the product is crafted with mother-of-pearl and oozes a genuine, lit-from-within glow.

This highlighter liquid formulation flows onto the skin flawlessly, giving a second skin effect. Once applied with the fingertips or a makeup brush, the face looks bright and smooths the facial complexion. For a visible effect, one can use it straight on the skin to enhance features like the cheekbones or Cupid's' bow or mix it into the foundation for an all-over, attractive glimmer.

Retailing at a price of $29 with a user rating of 4.1/5, this face highlighter is obtainable from Sephora.

2) RCMA Makeup Highlight and Contour Palette

The light palette flatters the skin tones ranging from light to medium. Being an all-in-one palette, it can define and shape the face, repair imperfections, or form facial illusions. This highlighter palette includes YH-1, CS-1, CS-2, S-1, and Sand -5, which is well-pigmented with continued application and mixing ability.

To get the expected outcomes, the user has to draw a small amount of product with a makeup brush, place it on a blending palette or the back of the hand, and warm up. Then, apply with a highlighter brush, blender, or fingers to blend into the skin thoroughly.

Priced at $34.99 on Amazon, this highlighter has received a satisfied buyer rating of 4.5.

3) Benefit Dandelion - Light Pink

Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Brightening Finishing Face Powder (Ballerina Pink) 0.25 oz is sheer, ballerina-pink face powder that takes a beauty lover's complexion from dull to radiant. With a highlighter brush, sweep it on cheekbones as a soft blush or dust it all over the face to give a brightening finishing powder.

This highlighter has a hint of shimmer and buildable color. In addition, a soft, natural bristle brush is also included for user satisfaction.

Priced at $32 on Amazon, this highlighter has received a pleased shopper rating of 4.6/5.

4) MAKE UP FOR EVER Diamond Powder

This ultrafine powder from MAKEUP FOREVER creates a dusted effect on the skin layers to give an impressive shine. It is luminous and super-delicate, the powder that works on the eyes, cheeks, lips, or body to let out the desired brightness. Also, perfect for both face and body, this multipurpose powder is easily buildable and blendable courtesy of its light-reflective formulation, delivering a 100% pure mother-of-pearl glimmer.

A beauty buff can use this product on top of a cream formula to get the desired results to add to the genuine pop. Apply the same on the Cupid's' bow to enhance the lip's shape.

Priced at $26 on Sephora, this ultra-fine highlighter powder has a happy customer rating of 4.2/5.

5) Benefit High Beam Liquid Highlighter

This is a satiny-pink liquid highlighter, which accents cheek and brow bones for a dewy glow. The all-new highlighter applicator helps the user to apply this beauty item precisely, and the radiant formulation glides onto the skin, offering a satiny-soft finish.

This pretty pink formula is ideal for pale to dark skin types. Moreover, this specific formula comes with a doe foot applicator that glides easily for soft rose-gold illumination. Its long-wear formulation acts as a spot highlighter over makeup or can be worn under complexion to get a subtle glow.

Priced at $21 on Amazon, this ultra-fine highlighter powder has received a satisfied buyer rating of 4.1/5.

Final thoughts

Highlighters instantly perk up the beauty enthusiast's facial countenance by catching the light, making them the cynosure among others. Irrespective of whether a beauty seeker loves the powder formulation or mixing the shimmering liquid into the foundation, these above-mentioned 5 best highlighters of 2023 provide a healthy and shiny dose.

These highlighters are obtainable from their official websites or reputed beauty retailers like Sephora and Amazon at reasonable price tags.