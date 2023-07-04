Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: 5 best skincare deals to avail

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 will run from July 11 to July 12, 2023, and it already has people excited about the deals they can avail of. With an extravaganza of skincare deals that lie in wait, Amazon Prime Day will see a vast number of skincare products gracing the shelves. This Amazon Prime Day sale is beckoning all beauty enthusiasts with its deals.

From moisturizers, facial cleansers, sunblock creams, and gels with SPFs, to under-eye gels, and facial scrubs, 2023's Amazon Prime Day sale has it all. With an array of options, a treasure trove of beauty awaits beauty and skin lovers on Amazon Prime Day skincare deals.

Amazon Prime Day affordable luxury: 5 skincare deals at unbeatable prices

Skincare goes beyond mere indulgence and is an essential practice for preserving the health and glow of the skin’s texture. The skin safeguards us from the perils of pollution, relentless UV rays, and the unforgiving natural elements.

Hence, prioritizing the skin’s well-being is paramount to ward off untimely signs of aging, acne, blemishes, and related skin concerns.

With its upcoming sale, Amazon Prime Day has skincare deals that a beauty enthusiast wouldn't want to miss. Here are five such irresistible deals for them:

1) L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, a lightweight lotion is available for only $16 on Amazon). It effortlessly elevates one’s innate luminosity and has a number of features that would attract a skincare enthusiast.

A luxurious blend of shea butter and glycerine delivers unparalleled skin hydration and nourishment.

A stunning array of three shades—fair, medium, and deep unveils the ideal hue, harmonizing flawlessly with the unique skin tone.

It serves as a primer, blending with foundation, accentuating facial radiance, and leaving a soft glow.

The non-greasy formula effortlessly blends with all skin tones, leaving a luminous complexion.

Buildable coverage, creating the desired level of radiant afterglow.

2) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Face Mask

A beloved and sought-after skincare gem, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Face Mask is available on Amazon for $33. It is formulated to deliver deep hydration and skin nourishment while leaving it feeling replenished and revitalized. However, that isn't all as the mask also has some features that are sure to make one add it to their carts.

Infused with hyaluronic acid, this sheet mask boosts skin hydration, giving it a healthy, radiant complexion.

Replenishes and moisturizes the skin, making it plump and dewy.

Easy to use.

Suitable for all skin types and used as a weekly treatment for a skin hydration boost.

It helps improve the overall skin's appearance and texture.

3) Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches

The unique Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches have microneedles that penetrate the skin and release their active ingredients. Apart from the dissolving microneedles, the patches have several other benefits as well.

Hyaluronic acid and peptide microneedles enhance and moisturize the under-eye areas.

Antioxidants fight free radicals and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

These eye patches brighten, tighten, and revitalize sensitive eye areas with daily application.

The dissolving microneedles make the application simple by leaving the patches on overnight.

These eye patches are a perfect addition for those who want to target under-eye concerns.

4) Glytone Body Therapy KP Kit

The luxurious Glytone Body Therapy KP Kit is a captivating skincare collection that is crafted to address and reduce the visible presence of Keratosis Pilaris (KP). It is available for $60 on Amazon but it has a number of helpful features that make it worth the $60.

Exquisite kit featuring unique products: a luxurious glycolic acid body wash, an effective retexturing body lotion, and a blissful shower pouf.

Gently exfoliated and cleansed, unclogging pores and leaving skin smooth and revitalized.

A unique chemical mix, including glycolic acid, improves skin texture while KP’s rough, bumpy look.

The shower pouf exfoliates and eliminates dead skin cells.

Promotes cell turnover, resulting in smoother skin.

5) CeraVe Cleansing Balm

The mild but efficient CeraVe Cleansing Balm is available for $10 on Amazon and leaves the skin feeling fresh and clean. Its ceramides, the product’s essential component, acts as the skin’s protective layer and retain moisture. Some of its helpful features are:

After contact with the skin, the balm turns into a smooth oil, making it easy to massage and rinse off.

Its fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formula suits all skin types, even sensitive ones.

The Cleansing Balm moisturizes and softens skin without leaving residue.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is set to take customers on a journey that will purify, hydrate and shield their skin. The Amazon Prime Day sale, as mentioned earlier will start on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and end the next day, on July 12, 2023.

