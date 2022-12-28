Keratosis Pilaris: What It Is, Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

Keratosis pilaris, sometimes also known as chicken skin, is basically a common skin condition that causes rough, dry patches and tiny bumps on the thighs, buttocks, upper arms, chest and cheeks. These bumps are actually dead skin cells, hair follicles, and are absolutely harmless. They appear brown or red in color and don’t itch or hurt.

Dermatologists consider this condition to be a skin type instead of a skin issue because it's benign and quite common among children, teenagers and women. While keratosis pilaris is a harmless condition that doesn’t need any treatment, a healthy skincare routine including prescription creams and gentle moisturizers can potentially help. It is also important to note that the condition usually disappears by age 30.

What are the symptoms?

The major and most visible symptom of keratosis pilaris is often its appearance itself. Bumps can occur anywhere in the body where hair follicles exist, and therefore, they usually appear on the upper arm and thighs, but sometimes also extend to the lower legs and forearms.

Other than the visible tiny bumps, there are various other symptoms, such as:

dry and irritable skin

redness around the bumps

itchy skin

red, brown, black, pink, or white colored bumps, depending on the skin tone

sandpaper-like tiny bumps resembling pimples

Dry skin is a symptom of chicken skin condition. (Photo via Pexels/antoni shkraba)

Causes of keratosis pilaris

Keratosis pilaris is a benign skin condition that occurs because of hair protein found in the pores, known as keratin. When the pores clog the keratin of your body, it blocks the opening of the hair follicles, which then results in the buildup of a tiny bump in the place where the hair should be.

While the exact cause is still unknown, experts believe that it may be linked to genetics, meaning your genes could certainly affect your chances of getting the condition.

Keratosis pilaris is quite common among babies, children, teenagers and women, and it worsens around puberty. And since it is linked to your genes, you are more likely to develop it if someone in your family already has it.

Chicken skin is quite common among women. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Additionally, you are more likely to have this condition if you have skin conditions such as ichthyosis vulgaris, eczema and light or fair skin. Certain medical conditions can also increase your chances of keratosis pilaris. This includes diabetes, obesity, asthma, down syndrome, and hypothyroidism.

Keratosis pilaris treatment

First things first, there is no cure for keratosis pilaris as it clears up on its own as you age, however, using moisturizing creams and lotions may help your skin feel better. While there are several over-the-counter creams that you can use, for stronger versions, however, you’ll need a doctor’s prescription.

Among all, two products work best when it comes to getting rid of the condition. This includes topical retinoids and exfoliants.

Topical retinoids

Topocal retinoids stop hair follicles from getting clogged and include derma products with ingredients such as tazarotene and tretinoin, but these ingredients may also irritate your skin and cause peeling, especially if you have oily skin.

Topical exfoliants

Topical exfoliants help remove dead skin cells and include products with ingredients such as salicylic acid, alpha-hydroxy acid, and urea.

Tropical retinoids can make your skin look healthier and clean. (Photo via Pexels/Ron Lach)

An important point to note here is that these products and acids may irritate the skin and cause slight burning. Thus, they should be avoided by young children. Pregnant women should also consult a doctor before applying these products to their skin, especially before starting retinoids.

Other than these products, your dermatologist might also recommend certain moisturizing lotions, medicated creams, or laser treatment, depending on your skin type and the severity of the condition. Some home remedies might also help make the affected skin look better and healthier. This includes applying apple cider vinegar and coconut oil to the affected skin.

Remember that keratosis pilaris is harmless and goes away naturally as you age, so there’s nothing to worry about. If you are still conscious about the appearance of your skin, however, consult a dermatologist and opt for the treatments mentioned above.

