"They’re literally kids?": NewJeans’ Hyein accidentally revealing Haerin’s bare face in a goof-up receives mixed reaction

A clip of NewJeans’ Hyein accidentally revealing Haerin’s no-makeup face became a topic of discussion on Instiz, a popular South Korean public forum. The incident occurred when the Ditto singers were navigating their way through the airport on October 9 and enthusiastically waved to the fans and media personnel recording them.

Since the members were surrounded by fans, Hyein, who was walking with Haerin, waved to them excitedly. At one point, the former’s fingers accidentally hit the latter’s sunglasses, which ended up revealing Haerin’s bare face for a split second. The short clip was soon posted on Instiz and led to South Korean fans calling the moment and the members “adorable.”

On the other hand, some international fans argued that whether kids wear makeup or not should not be a topic of discussion on the internet. Haerin is 17 years old, while Hyein, the group's youngest member, is 15.

NewJeans’ Haerin’s bare face clip receives positive and negative reactions from fans

On October 9, NewJeans’ Hyein accidentally revealed Haerin’s no-makeup look at an airport. The duo were recorded laughing at the mistake as well. The goof up - of Hyein accidentally displacing the sunglasses to reveal Haerin’s bare face - was seen as both “adorable” and invasive by fans.

On the South Korean public forum Instiz, multiple comments called the mishap “freaking cute” while one fan even called her “princess kitty.” The same user also mentioned that it seemed like Haerin was trying to hide her puffy face and proceeded to call her cute as well.

Korean netizens’ comments on Haerin’s bare face (Image via pannchoa)

However, the international fandom had a slightly different concern. While some continued to find the moment adorable, others put forth the argument of discussing the NewJeans members’ bare face.

They mentioned that the duo were still minors and the short clip gave way for the idols to be trolled online, as some hateful comments disparaging the 17-year-old’s physical appearance were also seen.

More about NewJeans' recent wins and upcoming projects

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ incredible music streak has garnered them several nominations and awards already. The group won Artist of the Year (Bonsang) and Listener’s Choice at The Fact Music Awards 2023 held on October 10. They are also nominated at the MTV EMAs 2023 in Best K-pop and Best Group categories.

Further, NewJeans have also joined the performers lineup for the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival Japan and the 2023 Asia Artist Awards scheduled for December 9 and 14 respectively. The quintet’s latest music release was a collaboration track with the world-famous game League of Legends.

The group lent their voices to the 2023 League of Legends World Championship Anthem titled GODS. Meanwhile, the group’s recent viral song, Super Shy, recently surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify.