Twice Dahyun’s look for the Michael Kors NYFW show wins the internet: “Main Character”

Dahyun, a well-known South Korean singer-rapper and a member of girl group, TWICE, recently attended New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 wearing a Michael Kors outfit.

In 2023, Michael Kors appointed TWICE Dahyun as their global brand ambassador. The South Korean singer and rapper has attended multiple New York Fashion Week events earlier, however, her look for NYFW 2024 won the internet.

An Instagram post shared by Michael Kors and TWICE Dahyun showcased the rapper dressed in a shimmering golden-beige outfit with a belt around the waist. Dahyun paired the outfit with a similar coloured handbag and heels which elevated her look for the event.

Fans of the TWICE member took to social media platforms like Instagram and X to praise Dahyun's Michael Kors look for New York Fashion Week F/W 2024:

Fans compliment Dahyun's look for NYFW 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

TWICE Dahyun was also praised for spending time greeting her fans and signing memorabilia for them as she arrived at the event.

"Miss Korea": Fans swoon over TWICE Dahyun's look at

the New York Fashion Week

Popular South Korean girl group TWICE is known for its elegant and gorgeous visuals, with Dahyun being one of the most talked about members of the girl group for her style. Often seen sporting stylish outfits and unique beauty looks, fans look up to TWICE Dahyun's appearances for makeup and outfit inspiration.

TWICE Dahyun's makeup look for the New York Fashion Week 2024 Michael Kors event was simple yet impactful. While her open hairdo complemented the outfit, her makeup base was dewy and subtle. Dahyun opted for a subtle pink blush on the cheeks paired with a glossy pink lip shade.

Her eye makeup comprised a nude, shimmering shade for the lids and a kohl-defined moment for the waterline. She also sported a black winged eyeliner with a streak of shimmering white accompanying the extended wing on both sides.

Fans of the TWICE member praised her look via social media platforms:

Fans compliment Dahyun's look for NYFW 2024 (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

In continuance of her collaboration with Michael Kors, Dahyun has headed the brand's Fall Winter 2023 campaign, and fans of the South Korean singer and rapper look forward to more of her appearances.