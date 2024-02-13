Fans swoon over Kwon Eun-bi's vacation photos: "Mother is mothering"

South Korean singer and actress Kwon Eun-bi, popularly known for being a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE, has often stunned fans on Instagram with her visuals and effortless sense of styling.

Recently, the South Korean actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her vacation in Hawaii. The post featured several moments from the star's trip, capturing her at the beach and on private property, lounging in a black and white bikini or enjoying a swim.

Fans of the GIRL’S RE:VERSE actress were delighted to see their star in her holiday look, and many netizens took to the comment section of her Instagram post to praise her, using phrases like "mother is mothering."

Fans compliment Eun-bi's vacation photos (Image via Instagram/ @silver_rain.__)

Meanwhile, some fans were stunned to find out the South Korean actress has a tattoo, while others complimented her vacation carousel.

"Omg Summer Queen": Fans praise Kwon Eun-bi's Hawaii vacation photos

Ever since her debut, Kwon Eun-bi has been garnering positive traction from a global fanbase, owing to her multi-faceted talent and her sense of style. Fans believe the South Korean singer and actress has a simplistic yet chic and elegant style, which they admire.

Kwon Eun-bi has dabbled in multiple facets of the entertainment industry, from radio and musicals to K-pop and K-dramas. Moreover, her single Underwater, which she performed at Korea’s biggest summer music festival, Waterbomb, reached the high 100s of Melon’s daily chart.

Noting her relaxed styling vacation look, fans of the singer took to social media to praise the star.

While fans praised Eun-bi's vacation photos, the comment section was also flooded with questions and surprising reactions to her tattoo.

In a 2023 interview with Weverse magazine, Eun-bi stated that she wishes to showcase her talent to her fans and let them know who she is over time. Thus, the star has since been indulging in a variety of mediums to develop all her sides as a solo artist.

Fans believe Eun-bi's latest vacation photos exuded grace and elegance, just like her other photo carousels and appearances.