Beyoncé announces haircare line Cécred via Instagram: "Hair is sacred" 

Beyoncé has released exciting news for her fans which she announced through her latest Instagram post. Queen Bey is launching a haircare line called Cécred- a project she’s been working on for nearly a year.

With a caption stating “Hair is scared”, the 42-year-old Single Ladies singer announced that her haircare line would be launching on 20 February, 2024. Without doubt, the announcement for her new project was just as creative as Beyoncé’s concerts and fashion looks.

Beyonce's haircare line announcement (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

The reel announcing Cécred showcases clips of Beyoncé and other people getting their hair done which cuts to clips of a sheet draped over a TV reflecting images of a salon with the name Headliners Hair Salon.

The name is a nod to the fact that Headliners Hair Salon is the name of the hair salon that the singer's mother Tina Knowles ran.

"I'll buy all of it": Fans elated over Beyoncé announcing Cécred haircare line

Cécred is Beyoncé's brainchild, which she teased on Instagram in May 2023 with an uncaptioned post, under which fans were quick to speculate that the Halo singer is about to drop a haircare line.

In another Instagram post shared by Cécred's official account, Queen Bey's voiceover on a reel affirms that the rumours are true. She states:

"Obviously I grew up in my mother's hair salon."

The video showcases multiple TikTok influencers commenting on the launch of Cécred and a snippet of the singer's message stating that she can't wait for everyone to experience what she's been creating.

These two posts have been enough to rile up Queen Bey's fans who have always supported her endeavours. Fans took to social media to express their excitement. and commented about how excited they were to purchase it.

Queen Bey's fans express excitement over Cécred (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Cécred's official website showcases a pie chart indicating that the haircare line is an amalgamation of science and ritual. The website also displays Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter seated in a salon chair, getting her hair done. The brand's campaign is a creative way of taking Queen Bey's mother's legacy forward.

Apart from creating ripples in the music industry, Beyoncé is now disrupting the fragrance and haircare arena. The Run The World singer released Cé Noir in late 2023 and now has a haircare line in the works which beauty enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly awaiting.