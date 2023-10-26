Where to buy Beyoncé Parfums' Ce Noir fragrance? Price, release date, and more details explored

Recently, Single Ladies singer Beyoncé officially unveiled her highly anticipated scent, CÉ NOIR. She announced the fragrance’s name on an Instagram video featuring the perfume bottle from a 360-degree angle. The bottle is packaged in the same reflective silver color that Queen Bey wore to her historic Renaissance World Tour.

The new perfume was created in France and designed by Beyoncé herself. CÉ NOIR features top notes of golden honey and clementine, heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac with base notes of golden amber and Namibian myrrh.

Fans of the singer who attended her concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Tampa, Phoenix, Inglewood, and Washington D.C, amongst a few other cities, were lucky enough to be treated to sample strips of the newly launched fragrance.

Beyoncé Parfums’ CÉ NOIR can be availed of by fans of the singer in the U.S. and Canada as it is available for pre-order at $160 on the singer’s perfume brand website. Shipping for the new scent begins in November, and fans are in for a treat with a special gift included with each purchase till stock lasts.

Beyoncé Parfums’ Ce Noir fragrance is packaged in a silver chrome bottle, and fans call it the “Renaissance” fragrance

Queen Bey stepped into perfume entrepreneurship by launching her own perfume brand, Beyonce Heat, in 2010. It was a fruity and sweet scent featuring notes of almond, peach, and orchid.

However, the Cé Noir scent is emblematic of the singer’s current vibe, and fans speculate that the use of golden honey as one of the notes in the fragrance is a nod to her classic song, Pure/Honey.

While Heat remains one of the best-selling celebrity-endorsed scents of all time, Beyoncé released Pulse- a citrus scent featuring frosted bergamot and fresh pear blossom in 2011. Queen Bey then released Rise in 2014, a fragrance dominated by African cashmere wood supported by top notes of bergamot and ice basil.

The official announcement for CÉ NOIR comes two weeks after she launched her final Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

The Ivy Park Noir collection is an all-black clothing line inspired by the noir film genre. She announced the clothing collection on Instagram, stating that it felt great for her to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop on her final show of the Renaissance World Tour.

As for the fragrance, Queen Bey announced it while being on tour in July, and a small tab on her perfume website stated the notes of the perfume. The best part about launching the perfume was that Beyoncé closed her Renaissance World Tour in October by spraying herself with the new fragrance as she sang I’m That Girl.

Beyoncé's marketing team has definitely gone all out to build anticipation and then release the scent in a creative way. During a fragrance unboxing video, Beyoncé stated,

"It's finally here after years of work. I wanted something to be monolithic, and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy. I actually sprayed this during the show a few times—gotta keep it fresh."

The Cé Noir fragrance is topped by a half-domed cap with star-like edges on the neck of the bottle and an engraving of the scent's name on one side.