Beyoncé's look for Grammys 2024 stuns the fans: “Oh she's stunning”

On February 4, the Grammy 2024 took place at Crypto.com in LA. Beyoncé with her daughter Ivy and husband Jay Z attended the show adorning in a Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Beyoncé did not attend the red carpet event at the Grammys, but she did highlight the stylish moment. The 42-year-old vocalist has appeared in Pharrell Williams' design, dying her hair in white.

Her daughter also exuded fashion moments in Vivian Westwood's gown and Jay Z adopted a black blazer and suit for the night, adding a touch of sophistication with a black rose embellishment on the lapel.

Her look was appreciated by fans who shared their love notes through social media. An internet user named @steven remarked,

Apart from her, several other fans have appreciated her look, which are etched below.

Beyoncé's Cowboy hat and Louis Vuitton attire win the internet

Accompanied by her daughter and husband, the singer arrived in style for the award night. She donned a striking ensemble featuring a black studded mini skirt by Louis Vuitton adorned with crystal studs.

Layered atop was a matching black blazer, adding an air of sophistication to her look. Beneath the blazer, Beyoncé paired a white shirt, and the collarless blazer was cinched with a black ribbon, completing her elegant ensemble.

The white cowboy hat stole the spotlight, complemented by the singer's white dyed hair. As she flaunted her vibrant red manicure, her Cartier rings shimmered prominently. Completing her look was a sleek, long earring, adding a touch of vintage elegance to the ensemble.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Fans love the Louis Vuitton outfit of Beyonce ( Image via @Beyonce/ Instagram)

Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, made a stunning appearance in a white mid-length gown by Vivienne Westwood. The gown featured an off-shoulder design, seamlessly, complementing her super curly hair.

Blue Ivy completed her look with white boots, earning her praise as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Grammy 2024. Her ensemble was widely appreciated by fans and fashion enthusiasts as well.

However, some individuals criticized Blue Ivy's attire, noting that she is only 12 years old and expressing concern about her wearing dresses perceived as mature for her age.

Beyoncé and her daughter's looks garnered attention for their stylish appearances. The singer opted for a departure from the typical floor-length gown, often seen on the red carpet. While some fans hailed her as a queen, others admired her maternal elegance, embodying Virgo vibes.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy received applause from fans, with some noting her striking resemblance to her mother, while others expressed concern about her growing up too quickly.