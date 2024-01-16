7 best Cartier watches to buy in 2024

The best Cartier watches are synonymous with effortless luxury and serve as some of the most popular luxury watches for men. When talking about brands that stand at the peak of the world of horology, Cartier would be one of them.

Established by Louis-Francoise Cartier in Paris, the brand initially started as a jeweler that earned the recognition of royalty and aristocracy across Europe. But it was not until Louis Cartier, the grandson of the founder, took over that the brand transitioned into making watches in the early 20th century.

To date, Cartier has continued to break boundaries to create exceptional timepieces that blend artistic expression with functionality. The best Cartier watches can be seen on the wrists of prestigious individuals who seek more than just timekeeping pieces but also devices that showcase dedication to excellence and exquisite aesthetics.

Tank Americaine and 6 other best Cartier watches to avail in 2024

1. Ballon bleu de Cartier

The Ballon bleu de Cartier (Image via Cartier)

This model is one of the best Cartier watches and is crafted from stainless steel material. The watch features a silver steel case of 33mm, a pink colored sunray dial with blue sword-shaped steel hand, and an interchangeable steel bracelet.

The watch comes in a minimalist design and is sold for $6,200 in the Cartier official store.

2. Tank Americaine watch

The Tank Americaine watch (Image via Cartier)

This watch comes in a mini model and features an 18K rose gold case, a dial in silver hue with bold numbering for easy readability and blue sword-shaped steel hands.

It is also fitted with sapphire crystals, a dark brown alligator leather wrist strap, a faceted crown set with faceted sapphire and quartz movement.

The new Cartier watch is sold for $7,750 on the brand's official website.

3. 18K yellow gold Panthere watch

The 18K yellow gold Panthere watch (Image via Cartier)

This watch is part of the Panthere de Cartier collection and it comes in a small model. The watch features an 18K yellow gold case of 30.3mm x 22mm, an octagonal crown that has an embed of brilliant cut diamonds totaling 0.002 carats, quartz movement and a black lacquer dial set that has three cut diamonds.

The watch is sold for $27,800 on the Cartier official website.

4. Large Tank American rose gold

The Large Tank American rose gold (Image via Cartier)

This watch features a case in 18K gold hue, mechanical movement with an automatic winding system, silver satin-brushed dial with blue sword-shaped steel hands, gray alligator leather wrist strap, interchangeable folding buckle, a faceted crown set with a faceted sapphire, and water resistance of 30 meters.

This watch is sold for $16,800 on the official store of the brand.

5. Tank center watch

The Tank center watch (Image via Cartier)

This watch comes in a large model and features a mechanical movement with a manual winding system, a platinum case of 46.30mm x 23mm, a semi-matte black alligator leather wrist strap, a beaded crown set with a ruby cabochon, with the brand logo inscribed in black hue.

The watch is sold for $38,500 on the brand's online store.

6. Panthere head watch

The Panthere head watch (Image via Cartier)

This watch is one of the best Cartier watches available from the Panthere collection and features a quartz movement, an 18K rose gold Panthere head and a case of 38.2mm. It has a water resistance capacity of 30 meters.

This watch is sold for $67,000 on the brand's official store.

7. White Gold Cartier watch

The White Gold Cartier watch (Image via Cartier)

This watch features a bold rhodium finish white gold panther head and 38.2mm case with 614 embedded brilliant cut diamonds that total 4.41 carats, pear cut emerald eyes, buff top onyx nose, black lacquer dial with rhodium finish sword shaped steel hands, and water resistance of 30 meters.

The luxury watch is sold for $134,000 in the brand's official store.

The best Cartier watches embody the timeless sophistication that the luxury brand is known for.