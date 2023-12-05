"He is a king of spoilers": Fans speculate an upcoming Cartier Campaign featuring Kim Taehyung following his Instagram story

On December 5, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung shared a series of pictures on his Instagram story, which left fans delighted. One of his stories included a picture of his shoes, which went viral online and sparked speculations about a possible Cartier Campaign.

In July 2023, the Love Me Again singer was announced as the brand ambassador for Cartier and the face of their Panthere de Cartier campaign.

As the singer posted the picture of his shoes, some fans were reminded of an update that was shared by Aaron Kang, the Director of Marketing and Communication at Cartier via his Instagram account, @style.j, a few days ago. He posted a picture of a shoot and fans observed that the same sofa/couch appeared in the idol's picture.

Soon, fans began speculating that it was a spoiler for his upcoming Cartier Campaign and called him the "King of spoilers."

"So excited": Fans excited about Kim Taehyung possibly appearing in new Cartier campaign

The idol posted an Instagram story showcasing his black shoes as he wore red and black socks and wide-leg brown pants. The image he shared featured his foot on a white-colored sofa/couch.

Fans compared his Instagram story to the image on @Style.j's story, where a man, possibly a staff member, was seen standing in the middle of a room with a similar sofa visible through a camera screen.

Soon, fans began speculating that since the Director of Marketing and Communication of the luxury brand posted a similar story to the Love Me Again singer's, Kim Taehyung was not only showcasing his shoes but was also possibly giving them a major spoiler about his upcoming project. They expressed their excitement about the same on social media and can't wait to receive official information about the speculated project.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Kim Taehyung conducted a live Weverse broadcast with Kim Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook. He reportedly mentioned that he recently shared lots of content on his Instagram stories and was "contacted" (seemingly his agency, Big Hit Entertainment), stating that he was not supposed to share pictures of his upcoming projects so early. However, he confessed that he shared it so that ARMYs could enjoy it.

This statement by Kim Taehyung during the recent Weverse live and his Instagram story left fans speculating that he will soon appear in a Cartier Campaign. They expressed their excitement about the same as they took to social media platforms like Twitter.

Meanwhile, during the Weverse live, Kim Taehyung assured fans that he would come back safely from his military service. He mentioned he was capable of handling the challenging situation, and as translated by @taeguide on social media, he said:

"There were article(s) coming out about the unit I will be enlisting. ARMYs were worried, but honestly, I just wanted to challenge myself by going there. I'm going because I'm willing to take the bull by the horns and I have my own set goal so please do not worry too much please. I am challenging myself but also know how to deflect when needed. I shall return healthy and not hurt. Please trust only me."

Big Hit Entertainment confirmed on December 5 that the singer will enlist for his mandatory military service according to the required procedures. They requested fans not to come to the training center to ensure the safety of the artists and the families of the other trainees who will enlist on the same day.