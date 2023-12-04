On December 4, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung was crowned as the Best Artist who shined the most in the 2nd half of 2023 by Forbes Korea in their recent survey.

Forbes Korea conducted a poll where fans had to cast their vote for their favorite idol and the Love Me Again singer emerged as the winner. He beat five other contestants including PENTAGON, Kang Daniel, Shownu and Hyungwon and others.

As the Love Me Again singer was crowned with the title of Best Artist, fans took to social media to express themselves. Some fans even tweeted that the idol is the absolute best and nobody can beat his shine. One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"CONGRATULATIONS": Fans celebrate the Kim Taehyung's latest achievement

Expand Tweet

As Kim Taehyung bagged the Best Artist Award in the second half of 2023, fans cheered for the idol.

The polls/survey were conducted by Forbes Korea between November 20 to December 4, 2023, and the Love Me Again singer garnered over 36.11% after a series of elimination stages.

The idol will also be awarded the physical trophy, and he will be interviewed following his win. Fans are excited to see Kim Taehyung receive the award and even for the interview.

As soon as the fans got to know about V's new win, they took to social media and shared a series of congratulatory posts and celebrated his win. They also flexed about how nobody can even come close to the charisma he holds.

See how fans are flexing about Kim Taehyung's recent feat.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, in 2023, the idol also released his debut album Layover featuring six tracks, including Love Me Again, Blue, For Us, Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing instrumental, Rainy Days.

The idol's album tops several charts, including Billboards, Hanteo, and others. The idol also appeared on several Korean variety shows including Running Man and Jinny's Kitchen, where he was also called the Entertainer of the Year. The idol continued to entertain people with his work and by appearing in several entertaining shows in 2023.

Kim Taehyung has applied for SDT in the military

Taehyung has also applied for the Capital Defence Command, which is the only wing of the military that is under the direct control of the President. The following activities under this unit are described by Taeguide on X.

"SDT stands for Special Duty Team, which is a military police unit deployed at the headquarters, corps, and division levels of each military unit to carry out initial response to violent crimes or counter-terrorism operations, arrest of armed deserters within the military, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas. It is referred to as a ‘special mission unit’."

As per the reports by the Dispatch, Kim Taehyung is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023.