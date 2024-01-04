Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition Timepiece: Everything we know so far

The Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition Timepiece stands as a remarkable example of fine watchmaking, combining elegance with sophisticated engineering. Glashütte Original, renowned for its high-quality timepieces, has outdone itself with this limited-edition model, perfectly timed for Valentine's Day.

This exquisite watch is a testament to Glashütte Original's commitment to craftsmanship and design. The Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition boasts a 36mm stainless steel case that exudes timeless elegance. The shimmering mother-of-pearl dial sets the stage for a display of refined aesthetics and precise functionality.

With only 50 pieces produced, this limited-edition timepiece is a collector's dream.

The price and availability of the Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition Timepiece can be found on Glashütte Original’s official website, ensuring exclusivity for those who seek to own this magnificent timepiece.

Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition Timepiece (Image via Glashütte)

The design of the Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition is a blend of beauty and precision. The 36mm stainless steel case houses a stunning mother-of-pearl dial, where leaf-shaped hands crafted from white gold gracefully indicate time. The dial also features a tastefully positioned date display at 6 o’clock.

In a captivating display of colors, the dial is adorned with alternating Arabic numerals and indices in a gradient of magenta, rose, and violet hues. This color palette not only enhances the watch’s aesthetic appeal but also adds a touch of romance, making it perfect for Valentine's Day.

Encircling the bezel, 52 brilliant-cut diamonds add an extra layer of sophistication and sparkle to the watch. These diamonds are complemented by a matching crown, elevating the overall luxury of the timepiece.

Advanced mechanics and functionality

At the heart of the Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition lies the 39-22 automatic movement. This movement is not just a technical marvel but also a visual treat, finely finished with 25 jewels and operating at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph).

The timepiece's mechanics embody Glashütte Original's dedication to precision and reliability, ensuring that the watch is not just an accessory but a dependable instrument for timekeeping.

Strap options and limited availability

Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition Timepiece (Image via Glashütte)

The Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition is complemented by a luxurious Louisiana alligator leather strap in rose blossom red, adding a touch of elegance and charm. Additionally, a classic steel bracelet option is available, offering versatility to match any style.

With only 50 examples produced, this limited edition is a rare gem in the world of luxury timepieces. Its exclusivity is matched by its craftsmanship, making it a sought-after piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The legacy of Glashütte Original

Glashütte Original's history is deeply rooted in the tradition of German watchmaking. The brand is synonymous with quality and precision, standing as a testament to the skill and dedication of its craftsmen. Each timepiece from Glashütte Original is a work of art, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence in every detail.

The Glashütte Original Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day Edition Timepiece is a perfect embodiment of luxury, elegance, and precision.