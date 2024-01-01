7 best unisex watches to avail before 2024

Unisex watches have surged in popularity and are a go-to choice for those seeking versatility and style in a timepiece. As 2024 approaches, the market is brimming with options that cater to this growing demand. These watches represent a convergence of fashion and functionality, apart from just telling time. The series of watches appeals to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

The evolution of unisex watches reflects a shift in consumer attitudes. Gone are the days when watches were strictly categorized by gender. Today, watchmakers focus on designs that resonate with both men and women, combining elements that appeal universally.

This trend acknowledges that personal style transcends traditional gender norms, allowing individuals to choose based on personal preference.

This list of the top seven unisex watches to consider before 2024 showcases the diversity and innovation in this segment. From sleek, minimalist designs to bold, statement pieces, there is something for everyone. These unisex watches are a statement of individuality and a nod to the evolving landscape of watch design.

Best unisex watches to get before 2024 starts

1) Tissot PRX 35mm

Tissot PRX 35mm (Image via Tissot)

The Tissot PRX 35mm, priced at $395, is a revival of the classic 1978 model. It's a blend of sport and luxury on an integrated steel bracelet. This model is known for its precision and robustness. The 35mm variant stands out with vibrant sunray dials and a reliable quartz movement, ensuring long-term durability with a minimum five-year battery life.

This watch is designed for those who appreciate a vintage yet contemporary look. The inclusion of the quartz ETA F06.115 movement signifies high standards and functionality, making it a popular choice among unisex watches.

2) Junghans Max Bill Handwound, 34 mm

Junghans Max Bill Handwound (Image via Junghans)

The Junghans Max Bill Handwound ranges from $800 to $1,400. It epitomizes the Bauhaus style, conceived by Max Bill, a notable figure in this movement. The watch is celebrated for its minimalistic design and hand-wound Caliber J805.1, boasting a 42-hour power reserve and a distinct numerical and index dial without a date display.

Its 34-mm case is protected by a domed crystal made of plexiglass or sapphire, which adds to its exquisite appearance. This type is suitable for traditionalists who appreciate the art of manually winding their watches.

3) Rado Captain Cook, 37mm

Rado Captain Cook, 37mm (Image via Rado)

The Rado Captain Cook 37mm, which costs $2,000, is a modern homage to a 1960s diving watch. Its athletic, vintage appearance is enhanced with a high-tech ceramic bezel and a sturdy caseback with a seahorse pattern. The dial has large geometrical indexes and a date window, which add to its classic appeal.

This watch is perfect for those who love a blend of history and modernity. It houses an automatic ETA C07.611 movement and offers a distinctive ruby-colored rotating anchor symbol, encapsulating Rado's heritage.

4) Nomos Club Campus

Nomos Club Campus (Image via Nomos)

The Nomos Club Campus, priced at $1,500, offers a sleek, no-nonsense design with its unique "California" dial. This model mixes Arabic and Roman numerals with plain indexes, highlighted by an orange second hand. Available in 36mm and 38mm sizes, it's driven by the Nomos Alpha Manual movement.

Ideal for those who prefer a subtle yet stylish timepiece, the Nomos Club Campus is a testament to understated elegance. Its manual winding mechanism adds a traditional touch to its modern aesthetic.

5) Oris Divers Sixty-Five “Cotton Candy”

Oris Divers Sixty-Five “Cotton Candy” (Image via Oris)

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five “Cotton Candy," priced at $2,750, is a bold statement in the watch world. Its vintage tool-watch design is enhanced by bronze cases and pastel-colored dials. Sized at 38mm, it's intentionally unisex and equipped with an automatic Oris 733 movement.

This model is perfect for those who seek a playful yet sophisticated look. The matching bronze bracelets and 100-meter water resistance make it as functional as it is stylish.

6) Breitling Superocean 36

Breitling Supercoean 36 (Image via Breitling)

The Breitling Superocean 36, with a price tag of $4,600, showcases a unique blend of vintage and modern styles. It features a distinctive square-paddle-shaped minute hand and a variety of colorways. The 36mm size is versatile, housing the Sellita-based Breitling Caliber 17.

This watch is ideal for those who appreciate a classic design with contemporary flair. Its 300-meter water resistance and COSC chronometer certification underscore its exceptional functionality and reliability.

7) Rolex Day-Date 36

Rolex Day-Date 36 (Image via Rolex)

The Rolex Day-Date 36, priced at $33,500, is the epitome of luxury and sophistication. It was the first wristwatch to display both the date and day. The 36mm models are crafted from solid gold and feature a screw-down crown with Rolex’s Twinlock system.

This watch is a symbol of prestige and elegance, ideal for those who value both functionality and high-end design. The Cyclops lens and automatic Caliber 3255 movement make it a timeless choice among unisex watches.

These unisex watches offer a combination of style, functionality, and appeal for both men and women. From the sporty Tissot PRX to the luxurious Rolex Day-Date, there is a watch to suit every taste and budget.

As 2024 approaches, these unisex watches stand out as top choices for anyone seeking a versatile and fashionable timepiece.