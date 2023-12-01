Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White" sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White" sneakers are a remarkable addition to Nike Sportswear's lineup, specially designed for adventure lovers. No matter the weather conditions, these sneakers will let the sneakerheads enjoy comfortably with dry feet.

Nike Sportswear has been creative in terms of design, and the Air Max 90 Gore-Tex is no exception. This edition, cloaked in a striking Dark Smoke Grey, Black, and Summit White color scheme, perfectly combines style and functionality. The Gore-Tex technology integrated into these sneakers ensures they are ready for any adventure.

Slated for a Spring 2024 release, the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White" sneakers will be available at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Priced at $160 and available in men’s sizes, these sneakers can be purchased both in-store and online, including on Nike.com. They offer a stylish yet practical solution for outdoor enthusiasts.

Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White" sneakers boast a wide range of features that set them apart. The upper is a combination of mesh and robust leather, ensuring durability and breathability. The prominent "Gore-Tex" insignia on the shoe signifies its waterproof capabilities, making it ideal for wet conditions.

The design includes a two-tone Grey midsole, which houses the visible Air Max heel units. This feature is not just a style statement but also provides superior cushioning, enhancing the shoe's comfort level.

The Black rubber outsole completes the design, offering excellent traction and making the shoe suitable for various terrains.

Perfect combination of Style and Functionality

The colorway of Dark Smoke Grey, Black, and Summit White gives the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White" sneakers a sleek and modern look. This palette ensures that the sneakers are versatile enough to pair with a wide range of outfits while still standing out.

The inclusion of Gore-Tex technology adds a functional edge, making these sneakers a must-have for those who love to explore the outdoors in style.

The Legacy of Nike Air Max Series

The Nike Air Max series has been a symbol of innovation and style since its inception. Known for its visible Air cushioning, the series has become iconic in the sneaker world.

The Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White" sneakers continue this legacy, combining the classic Air Max comfort with advanced Gore-Tex technology for outdoor resilience.

The Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White" sneakers are an exceptional choice for outdoor enthusiasts. All set for release in Spring 2024 and priced at $160, these sneakers stand out as a part of Nike's commitment to functionality.

Whether hiking through the trails or roaming around the city, the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex can be your ally.

Get ready to grab a pair from select Nike Sportswear retailers, including Nike.com, and experience a seamless blend of fashion and outdoor readiness.