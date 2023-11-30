Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers are set to bring a fresh perspective to the Adidas Crazy series. This new addition to the lineup is a nod to the legacy of Kobe Bryant and his early signature shoes with the 3-Stripes brand.

Scheduled for release sometime in 2024, these sneakers have already garnered attention for their unique design and color scheme.

Drawing inspiration from the Crazy 1, the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers incorporate elements of the classic design while introducing modern updates. The vibrant homage to Kobe Bryant is evident in the choice of colors and design details, making these sneakers a notable release for fans and collectors.

Priced at $160, the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers are anticipated to be a part of the brand's Fall/Winter collection in 2024. This release is not just a new product but a celebration of the enduring influence of a basketball legend.

Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers will be available at $160

Adidas Crazy IIInfinity Yellow/Black sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers boast a striking maize gold hue, leaning more towards orange than the Lakers' synonymous shade. The shell-toe-constructed upper is drenched in this vibrant color, extending from the molded vamp to the carved-out, streamlined sidewalls. The herringbone tread underfoot also features this dynamic yellow, creating a cohesive and eye-catching look.

In a subtle nod to Bryant's legacy with the Lakers, a dark violet accent is introduced along the outsole, complementing the dominant yellow. The color palette is further enhanced by the jet-black execution of the upper shroud, tongue construction, and inner bootie, resulting in a bold and contrasting two-toned colorway.

History of the Adidas and Adidas Crazy Series

Adidas, founded in 1949 by Adi Dassler, quickly rose to prominence with its innovative approach to athletic footwear. Dassler's vision to provide athletes with the best possible equipment led to iconic sneaker designs. The brand gained international fame with its "Samba" model in 1950, originally designed for soccer players on icy fields.

The 1969 release of "Superstar," popular among basketball players, transcended sports to become a fashion staple. Adidas continued to innovate, introducing technologies like the "Boost" cushioning system.

The Adidas Crazy series has a rich history, known for its innovative designs and strong association with basketball legends like Kobe Bryant. Over the years, the Crazy series has evolved, integrating new technologies and styles while maintaining its core ethos of performance and style.

The Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers are more than just a new addition to the Adidas lineup; they are a tribute to a basketball icon and a testament to the brand's evolution in sneaker design.

Set to release in 2024 for $160, the upcoming Adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Yellow/Black” sneakers are eagerly awaited by fans of the series and those who appreciate the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

With their unique colorway and design, the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Yellow/Black" sneakers are poised to be a standout release, offering both style and a connection to the rich history of Adidas Crazy sneakers.

Keep an eye out for their arrival and be ready to add a piece of sneaker history to your collection.