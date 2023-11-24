Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers are the latest innovation in Adidas' esteemed sneaker collection. Reflecting the dynamic and vibrant style of NBA star Trae Young, these sneakers are a testament to Adidas' commitment to combining athletic performance with striking aesthetics.

Trae Young's signature series with Adidas has always focused on replicating his distinct playing style in the design of the sneakers. The latest in this line, the Adidas Trae Young 3, is no exception, with its design aspects highlighting the passion of Young's game.

After being released on November 15, these sneakers are currently available for a retail price of $130 in select retail outlets and online. Marking a new chapter in the Adidas Trae Young series, the “Lucid Cyan” colorway introduces a bold and bright look to the lineup, set to catch the eyes of sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike.

Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers are available for $130

Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” showcases a two-toned color-blocking design. This striking approach divides the sneaker into two distinct sections, each contributing to its overall dynamic look. The low-top trim allows for versatility in wear, suitable for both on-court performance and casual style.

Colors make a great difference, and this is quite evident in this model. The most notable feature is the "Lucid Cyan" tint, which covers the sole unit and heel counter in a bright blue shade.

This vivid color choice makes the sneakers stand out, perfectly capturing the energy and flair of Trae Young's playing style. Complementing this is the "True Blue" tone, which adorns the tongue, pull tabs, inner lining, and the iconic Adidas 3-Stripes, creating an eye-catching contrast.

Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The upper part of the sneaker is made of engineered knit, offering both breathability and durability. This material ensures a comfortable fit, adapting to the foot’s shape and providing support during movement.

The comfort and cushioning these Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers provide are unbeatable.

The player's comfort is prioritized in these sneakers. The padding in the sole provides support and absorbs shock, which is crucial for basketball players.

History of Adidas

Adidas, founded in 1949 by Adolf Dassler, revolutionized athletic footwear with innovations tailored for various sports. Initially focusing on soccer shoes, Adidas expanded into diverse sports markets, making a mark with its distinctive three stripes.

Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The brand's athletic sneakers are known for their functionality, durability, and stylish design.

A pioneer in sports technology, Adidas introduced groundbreaking features like cushioning systems and lightweight materials, enhancing athletic performance and comfort.

Its collaborations with athletes and celebrities, along with a commitment to sustainability, have cemented Adidas as a leader in athletic footwear.

Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Trae Young 3 “Lucid Cyan” sneakers may seem like ordinary athletic footwear. But they are a bold statement in the sneaker world.

These sneakers appeal to a wide audience, including basketball fanatics, sneaker collectors, and fashion-forward individuals, thanks to their colorful colorway, comfy construction, and Adidas' tradition of innovation.

Available for $130, they offer both style and substance, embodying the spirit of Trae Young and the quality of Adidas.