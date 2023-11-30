Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack marks a significant stride in Adidas' ongoing evolution of its lifestyle footwear line. Over recent years, Adidas has focused on revamping its classic silhouettes, and the Sambae is a prime example of this trend. Following in the footsteps of models like the Adidas Samoa, the Sambae stands out as a fresh interpretation of the iconic Adidas Samba.

This latest addition to the Adidas family brings a modern twist to the traditional design. The Sambae boasts a more voluminous leather upper compared to the original Samba's sleek frame, offering a contemporary look. The pack is not just a redesign but a redefinition of the classic.

Scheduled for release on December 1, the Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack will be available in four distinct colorways at a retail price of $110. Fans of the brand can look forward to snagging their pair from Adidas US, ensuring they don't miss out on this unique offering.

The Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack will be available at $110

Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack (Image via Sneaker News)

Each sneaker in the Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack brings something unique to the table. The design incorporates a modernized platform version of the classic vulcanized gum outsole. This element not only adds height but also wraps up the sidewalls, partially obscuring the thickly embroidered 3-Stripes, a signature of the brand.

The sneakers retain elements of the Samba's DNA, featuring gold foil labels and suede-cured mudguards. These classic components blend with the new design, creating a bridge between the past and present of Adidas footwear.

The color scheme of the Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack is carefully curated to reflect both tradition and modernity. “Core Black” and “Cloud White” options hark back to Samba's original monochrome designs, offering classic, versatile choices for the wearer.

Adidas Sambae Sneakers' variation(Image via Sneaker News)

On the other hand, “Collegiate Green” and “Collegiate Red” variants bring a fresh, varsity-inspired look to the collection, appealing to a younger, style-conscious audience.

Attention to detail is evident in the color placement of the embroidered 3 stripes tongue, and heel tabs. This thoughtful consideration in color coordination not only enhances the sneakers' visual appeal but also ensures that each variant stands out in its own right.

The result is a collection that offers both aesthetic appeal and a sense of individuality.

Adidas Sambae Sneakers' variation (Image via Sneaker News)

The Legacy of the Adidas Samba Series

The Adidas Samba series has been a cornerstone of the brand's lineup for decades. Originating as a soccer shoe, the Samba evolved into a streetwear icon, loved for its versatility and classic design. The introduction of the Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack is the latest chapter in this storied history, offering a contemporary take on a beloved classic.

This evolution demonstrates Adidas' commitment to innovation while respecting its rich heritage. The Sambae represents a harmonious fusion of the traditional and the modern, appealing to long-time fans and new admirers alike.

Adidas Sambae Sneakers' variation (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Sambae Sneakers pack is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and Adidas fans. Combining classic elements with modern design, these sneakers offer a fresh take on the iconic Samba silhouette.

Available on December 1st at Adidas US for $110, this pack provides style, comfort, and a touch of nostalgia, all wrapped up in a sleek, contemporary design. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Adidas history with the Adidas Sambae Sneaker pack.