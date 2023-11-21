Adidas Samba OG collection: Everything we know so far

The Adidas Samba OG collection marks a significant revival for one of Adidas's most iconic silhouettes. This collection has added an all-new perspective to the Adidas Samba, a shoe that has been a staple in the brand's lineup for decades.

The Adidas Samba has remarkably evolved from its original role as a soccer training shoe to a cherished staple in the realms of fashion and streetwear.

As a dominant force in the athletic apparel industry, Adidas boasts a legacy marked by creativity and innovation. Initially launched in the 1950s, the Adidas Samba was designed to aid soccer players in training on frosty surfaces.

Priced at $100, the Adidas Samba OG collection offers a classic Samba design with contemporary updates. This release presents an opportunity for enthusiasts and newcomers alike to own a piece of Adidas's rich heritage.

The Adidas Samba OG collection stays true to its roots with its original leather build. This time, it is paired with a nubuck toe cap, reminiscent of the shoe's early days on the football pitch.

The sneakers resurrect the classic Adidas Samba design with an original leather build, providing a premium and authentic look. Adding a nubuck toe cap, a material known for its durability and stylish appearance, adds a contemporary twist to the vintage design.

An "Off-White" tinted mudguard offers a subtle contrast, adding depth to the sneaker's aesthetic while maintaining a classic feel. The sidewalls of the sneakers are crafted from crisp, white, buttery leather, enhancing the luxurious feel and appearance.

The collection features a gum outsole that is street-ready and provides excellent traction and durability.

The gum outsole complements the upper's color scheme, balancing the sneaker's vintage roots with practical, modern requirements.

The sneakers are available in three vibrant color accent options: "Halo Blue", "Solar Red," and "Energy Ink". These colors are applied to the profile 3 stripes and the leather construction of the tongue and heel tabs.

These colorful accents offer a contemporary and playful touch to the sneakers, appealing to various tastes.

The design of the entire collection of Adidas Samba OG is rooted in its football heritage, offering a snug and comfortable fit that is ideal for both sports and casual wear. The combination of quality leather and nubuck ensures comfort and longevity, making these sneakers suitable for everyday wear.

This collection is a tribute to the Adidas Samba's rich history, appealing to fans of the original design and those looking for a sneaker with a story. At the same time, the modern twists in the design make it relevant and appealing to contemporary audiences.

The Adidas Samba OG collection's neutral base with vibrant color options makes it versatile for styling with a wide range of outfits, from sporty to casual.

By incorporating these features, the Adidas Samba OG collection skillfully adds nostalgia with modern design elements, following contemporary trends.

The Adidas Samba OG collection is a perfect blend of heritage and modern style. It represents Adidas's ability to stay true to its roots while evolving to meet contemporary fashion trends. With its timeless design, updated with modern details and vibrant colors, this collection appeals to a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts.