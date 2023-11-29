Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Rukus and New Balance Numeric have joined forces to create the Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers, a unique tribute to Louisiana's rich cultural heritage. This collaboration, deeply rooted in the local traditions and tales of Voodoo, introduces a fresh perspective to sneaker design.

The "Voodoo Doll" edition is more than just footwear - it's a celebration of a cultural thread woven into Louisiana since the 18th century. Drawing inspiration from Voodoo influences, these sneakers are a blend of style and tradition. The design elements resonate with the enigmatic spirit of Voodoo, embodied in every aspect of the shoe.

For those eager to own a pair, the release date is set for December 1, 2023. Sneaker enthusiasts can acquire these limited edition shoes at a special pop-up event located at Perkins Rowe, 10156 Perkins Rowe Suite 110, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers has burlap and leather elements

Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers stand out with their shaggy suede upper, a nod to the rustic and raw aesthetics of Voodoo art.

The mid-paneling of the shoe features burlap, a material synonymous with traditional Voodoo dolls, adding a touch of authenticity to the design.

Leather elements in the shoe are tack-stitched, a distinctive feature that adds depth and texture.

The iconic “N” logo of New Balance in red pebbled leather on the exterior creates a striking contrast with the tack-stitched interior logo, symbolizing the dual nature of Voodoo—both mysterious and bold.

Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The branding of Rukus is intricately woven into the sneakers. The tongue tag flaunts the cursive logo of Rukus, while the inside tag bears the throwback 103 mark.

Furthermore, the 103 logo is elegantly pressed into the heel tab’s leather, showcasing Rukus's attention to detail.

Finally, the unique suede heel panels of the Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers feature actual buttons sewn on, resembling the piercing eyes of Voodoo dolls. This element infuses a sense of mystique and pays homage to Voodoo tradition.

Inside the shoe, the insoles display a custom Rukus vèvè—a Voodoo symbol—superimposed on a wood grain graphic. This design choice is a tribute to Voodoo rituals where vèvès are traditionally drawn on the floor, connecting the wearer to the roots of Louisiana's heritage.

Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The history of Rukus and New Balance is as rich as the culture they aim to celebrate. Rukus, known for its deep connection with Louisiana's unique cultural identity, has always been a brand that represents more than just fashion.

New Balance, on the other hand, has established itself as a global leader in athletic footwear.

Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 Voodoo Doll sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Rukus x New Balance Numeric 440 “Voodoo Doll” sneakers are a remarkable amalgamation of culture, art, and fashion.

Available exclusively at the pop-up in Baton Rouge on December 1, 2023, these sneakers offer a chance to own a piece of cultural history. Be it for a sneakerhead, a cultural enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates fine craftsmanship, these sneakers are a must-have.