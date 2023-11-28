COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers represent a remarkable collaboration between Shenzhen's COSTS fashion label and renowned sports brand ASICS. This partnership marks a fresh and innovative approach to the classic GT-2160 model. The collaboration is a testament to the dynamic synergy between two influential brands in the fashion and sports industries.

The design of the COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers is a fusion of traditional aesthetics and modern functionality.

The upper part of the sneaker features breathable mesh, inspired by the knitted style of SHAO JI, a traditional Chinese craft. This mesh is beautifully complemented by plush suede detailing, adding a touch of elegance and durability to the sneakers.

Eager sneaker enthusiasts won't have to wait long as the COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers are set to release on November 28, 2023, with a price tag of $140. Upon releasing, these sneakers will be available at select ASICS retailers, in-store and online, and also on ASICS.com.

COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers are a nod to Chinese craftsmanship

COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers boast an oatmeal and indigo blue color scheme, striking a perfect balance between subtlety and vibrancy. The use of the brand's signature blue color across the ASICS stripes, GEL technology, and the outsole brings a retro vibe to the sneakers.

This color palette not only looks aesthetically pleasing, but also aligns seamlessly with contemporary fashion trends. The embroidered “SHAO JI” and “筲箕” on the eyelet stays are not just decorative elements, but also a celebration of Chinese cultural heritage.

This embroidery adds a unique character to the sneakers, making them stand out in the crowded sneaker market.

COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The sockliner of the COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” is another element of artistic expression. It features prints from Southern China’s SHAO JI, symbolizing the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

This design choice reflects the deep respect for craftsmanship and the environment that is central to Chinese culture.

History of COSTS and ASICS

COSTS, originating from Shenzhen, has emerged as a prominent player in the fashion industry, distinguishing itself through a distinctive approach to both design and quality.

This label is celebrated for seamlessly integrating contemporary fashion trends with classic elements, establishing COSTS as a symbol of both innovation and sophisticated style.

COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 SHAO JI sneakers (Image via SBD)

In contrast, ASICS boasts a rich heritage in the realm of sports. Renowned for producing high-quality footwear and athletic gear, ASICS has become the preferred choice for a wide array of athletes and fitness enthusiasts globally.

The brand’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional quality and pioneering advancements in technology has solidified its status as a frontrunner in the athletic apparel industry.

COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 SHAO JI sneakers (Image via SBD)

The COSTS x ASICS GT-2160 “SHAO JI” sneakers are more than just a fashion statement; they are a celebration of cultural heritage and modern design. This collaboration between COSTS and ASICS is a testament to the potential of creative partnerships in the fashion and sports industries.

The release of these sneakers on November 28, 2023, presents an exciting opportunity for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts to own a piece of this unique fusion of style, comfort, and cultural richness.