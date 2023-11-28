Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” sneakers, a fresh addition to the iconic Allen Iverson’s Question Mid lineup, are making waves in the sneaker world. These sneakers are not just any ordinary release; they are a statement of style and comfort. The 2023 holiday season is set to be invigorated with this new “Grape Punch” colorway, a creative and vibrant addition to Reebok's illustrious collection.

This edition of the Reebok Question Mid stands out with its Footwear White, Grape Punch, and Always Yellow hues. The design incorporates a comfortable White leather base complemented by ribbed collars and breathable mesh tongues, ensuring both style and comfort.

But the true charm lies in the details: the Grape Punch accents on the toe box and heel tabs, along with Yellow highlights on branded areas, contribute to the sneaker's unique esthetic.

Scheduled for release on December 1, 2023, the Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” sneakers are eagerly anticipated in the sneaker community. These sneakers will be available at $170 for sale at some Reebok Classics stores and online, including on Reebok's official website.

Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” Sneakers will be in store from December 1

Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” is a masterclass in sneaker design, combining esthetics with functionality. The upper part of the shoe is crafted from premium white leather, providing a sleek and clean look. This is paired with ribbed collars that add an element of sophistication to the design.

For breathability and comfort, the sneakers feature mesh tongues, making them suitable for extended wear.

One of the most striking features of the Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” is the Grape Punch detailing. This bold color choice brings a vibrant and eye-catching aspect to the sneakers, ensuring they stand out in any collection. The heel tabs and toe box, accentuated with this hue, create a striking contrast against the white base.

Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” sneakers (Image via SBD)

Additionally, the sneakers boast signature hexagonal cushioning, a hallmark of Reebok's dedication to comfort. This feature ensures day-long comfort, making these sneakers not just a fashionable choice but also a practical one for everyday wear.

The design is completed with a semi-translucent Purple outsole, adding a stylish finish to the overall look.

History of Reebok

Reebok, a global pioneer in athletic footwear, has a rich history of producing innovative and stylish sneakers. Known for their quality and design, Reebok has launched several notable sneakers over the years, including the Classic Leather, Club C, and the Instapump Fury.

These models, along with the iconic Allen Iverson’s Question Mid lineup, showcase Reebok's commitment to blending style with performance.

Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Reebok Question Mid “Grape Toe” sneakers continue this legacy, offering a modern twist on a classic design. The use of vibrant colors and advanced cushioning technology exemplifies Reebok's ongoing evolution in the sneaker industry.

With their release on December 1, 2023, they offer a perfect blend of style, comfort, and innovation. The distinctive Grape Punch detailing and advanced cushioning technology make them not just a fashionable accessory but a functional piece of footwear suitable for everyday wear.