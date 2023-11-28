Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” sneakers mark a significant return to the spotlight for the Jordan Nu series. Following a brief hiatus this fall, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 has made a comeback, first with a “Shattered Backboard” colorway and now with the much-anticipated “Olive/Black” iteration. This latest model blends the classic features of the Jordan line with a fresh, seasonal twist.

These sneakers are a perfect representation of the Jordan brand's continual evolution, combining both new and nostalgic elements. The “Olive/Black” color scheme is a timely choice, aligning perfectly with the current fashion trends and seasonal preferences.

Set for release this winter, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” is expected to attract significant attention. Sneaker enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for updates before the announcement of the release date and price.

These Jordan sneakers are expected to be in the market through select retailers and Nike's SNKRS app.

Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” sneakers come with military aesthetics

Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” sneakers feature a stringent two-toned color blocking, a design choice that pays homage to the series' roots while also embracing a modern aesthetic.

The upper part of the sneaker is composed of nubuck and suede, materials that echo the cozy comforts of the holiday season.

Unique colorway and materials

The standout feature of the Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” is its colorway. The upper overlays are bathed in an olive green shade, reminiscent of military aesthetics.

This green is complemented by the jet-black vamp, tongue, and laces, creating a striking contrast. The inner lining and insoles also follow the olive theme, further unifying the design.

Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

A notable aspect of the “Olive/Black” is its sole unit, which returns to the pitch-dark beginnings of the upper. This choice not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also suggests a readiness for the uncertain weather in the coming months, indicating both style and functionality.

History of the Jordan Nu series

The Jordan Nu series is a relatively newer addition to the Jordan brand, known for its unique blend of contemporary design with the classic Jordan ethos.

Introduced in the early 2000s, the series has been characterized by its innovative approach to sneaker design, often featuring bold colorways and a mix of materials.

The Jordan Nu has carved its niche within the broader Jordan lineup, appealing to both long-time fans and new sneaker enthusiasts.

Jordan Nu Retro 1 Olive/Black (Image via Sneaker News)

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” sneakers are a refreshing addition to the Jordan Nu series. They successfully merge the old and new, offering a sleek, modern design while staying true to the Jordan brand's legacy.

The use of contrasting colors and materials makes these sneakers stand out as both a fashion statement and a durable choice for the winter season.

As anticipation builds for their release, sneaker enthusiasts should keep an eye on Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Olive/Black” is not just a sneaker; it's a celebration of the Jordan brand's continuous innovation and its ability to stay at the forefront of sneaker culture.