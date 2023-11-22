Notwoways Model 1 “Mokka” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The sneaker world is set to welcome an intriguing new addition: the Notwoways Model 1 “Mokka” sneakers. This latest release from London-based footwear label Notwoways is a return to the brand's original Model 1, but with a unique twist inspired by an everyday occurrence.

Founders Callum McGinley and Rockwell Princely, drawing inspiration from the vibrant streets of London, have turned a seemingly mundane event into a creative driving force for this new design.

The backstory of the Notwoways Model 1 “Mokka” is as unique as the sneaker itself. A coffee spillage on McGinley's own Model 1 “Syzygy” led to the birth of this coffee-hued iteration, bringing an ordinary mishap into the realm of fashion.

The incident has been beautifully translated into the design and color palette of the sneakers, making it a fascinating story for sneaker enthusiasts.

Slated for release on November 23, the Notwoways Model 1 “Mokka” sneakers will be available globally through the brand’s website. Priced at approximately $138, these sneakers promise to be an exciting addition to any collection, combining style, story, and substance.

Notwoways Model 1 “Mokka” sneakers (Image via Notwoways)

The Notwoways Model 1 “Mokka” sneakers stand out with their distinctive design and color scheme. The palette is a nod to the coffee-inspired origins, featuring rich brown, black, and cream tones.

The use of supple leather on the toe boxes and medials adds a touch of luxury, while the suede mudguards, dyed in an energetic coffee color, provide a textural contrast.

Black accents at the rear of the sneakers offer a sleek finish, complementing the overall design. The package is completed with additional laces and two-toned hang tags, adding to the sneakers' collectible value.

The design is mounted on wavy midsoles paired with textured rubber bottoms, ensuring both style and comfort.

The Unboxing Experience

Notwoways takes the unboxing experience to a new level with the Model 1 “Mokka” sneakers. The packaging echoes the coffee theme, featuring thematic boxing adorned with brown liquid splotches.

Notwoways “Mokka” sneakers (Image via Notwoways)

The inclusion of a custom metal latte art stencil is a thoughtful touch, enhancing the overall theme and offering an additional element of surprise for buyers.

The Evolution of Notwoways

Notwoways, since its inception, has carved out a niche in the crowded sneaker market. The brand's journey began with a focus on creating distinctive footwear that resonates with the modern consumer.

Notwoways “Mokka” sneakers (Image via Notwoways)

Their designs are noted for being innovative as well as representative of contemporary urban society. This new model continues the trend of combining functionality with a distinct aesthetic appeal.

The Notwoways Model 1 “Mokka” sneakers are more than just footwear; they are a testament to creative design inspired by everyday life.

Notwoways “Mokka” sneakers (Image via Notwoways)

The sneaker’s unique origin story, combined with its striking design and thoughtful packaging, makes it a must-have for collectors and fashion enthusiasts.

Set for release on November 23 and priced at $138, these sneakers are ready to make a statement in the fashion world. The anticipation is palpable as the release date approaches, with sneaker enthusiasts eager to get their hands on these unique, coffee-inspired creations.