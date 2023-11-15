5 best Skechers walking shoes for women in 2023

The Skechers brand prides itself on its innovative sneakers that seamlessly blend fashion and function. Founded in 1992 by Robert Greenberg, the time-tested brand has developed a remarkable collection of walking shoes that are the perfect choice for an active lifestyle.

The shoes are top-rated by athletes, fashionistas and sneakerheads alike because they are versatile, fitted with amazing cushioning, easy to slip into and come in an array of gorgeous colors that are impossible to look away from.

In recent years, the brand has released adaptive walking shoes for women like the iconic Go Walk and the Max cushioning Arch Fit with wide toe boxes and lots of ankle support to keep the feet comfortable and protected during long walks.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Skechers walking shoes for women.

Best Skechers walking shoes for women to avail in 2023

1. GO walk Joy Ecstatic

The GO walk Joy Ecstatic (Image via Skechers)

These shoes are clean-looking and are one of the most sought-after Skechers silhouettes because they are lightweight with a predominantly mesh upper to ensure airflow and breathability. The mauve-colored sneakers are highly praised for being just as comfortable as bedroom shoes. The shoes come in a slip-on style for easy on and off and a cozy feel. Soft lining inside the shoes ensures the wearer is even without wearing socks. These multi-purpose sneakers are available for 65 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Summits sneakers

The Summits sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These shoes are a versatile choice because of their all-white colorway and sleek design. The Summits sneakers ensure the highest level of comfort possible with a soft, flat mesh upper complete with a bungee-laced front and a cushioned Memory Foam insole for comfy feet. The highlights of the shoe's impressive build are the shock-absorbing midsole and the flexible rubber outsole for good traction. These impressive shoes sell for 65 US Dollars on the brand's website.

3. The Go Walk Flex

The Go Walk Flex (Image via Skechers)

These shoes come in a neat all-black colorway for versatility and a cool vibe. These slip-ons feature an exclusive Heel Pillow design and the highly-rated Skechers Air-cooled Memory Foam insole for pressure relief, breathability and instant comfort. To top off the astounding qualities of these shoes, the lightweight ULTRA GO cushioned midsoles give the extra nudge for an active lifestyle. These shoes are available for 75 US Dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Go Walk 6

The Go Walk 6 (Image via Skechers)

These shoes are widely popular because of their next-level cushioning technology and their pull-on sneaker feature. The upper area of the shoes is made from stretch-fit engineered mesh complemented by the Air-cooled Goga Mat technology on the midsole.

High-rebound Hyper pillars back up the shoes' impressive support technology. The shoes are dressed in a predominant navy blue hue complemented by the light blue dots at the back of the shoes and the brilliant white sole for an artful contrast. This impressive silhouette is available on the brand's website for 85 US Dollars.

5. Max Cushioning Arch Fit

The Max Cushioning Arch Fit (Image via Skechers)

As the name suggests, these shoes feature an engineered mesh upper and a removable Arch Fit insole for cushioned comfort. The shoes are perfect for wearing all day and exercising because of their sleek design and lightweight ULTRA GO cushioned midsole.

The shoes are podiatrist-certified and provide a responsive high-rebound effect with every stride taken. The performance-driven shoes deliver enhanced traction, stability and durability. The shoes are also a fine blend of fashion and function with their black, bright blue and white colorway and chunky soles.

The brand logo can be seen on the white heel, and the distinctive "S" is placed on the waist. Shop these impressive shoes for 85.99 US Dollars on the brand's website.

On the lookout for impressive walking shoes? Shop any of the above-mentioned before they get sold out!