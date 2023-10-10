Sneakerheads troll the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” sneakers: “The box looks better than the shoe”

The Nike Air Jordan 5 is unarguably one of the most popular shoes in the world. Since sneakerheads adore the silhouette, the sneakers go through iterations, new versions, and remixes regularly. On the origin of the Air Jordan 5, the Swoosh brand had this to say as they introduced the silhouette on their webpage:

"Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe imbibes ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse."

In the latest alteration, the iconic fighter jet-inspired silhouette has been dressed in a navy blue hue. It is expected to drop on November 10 on select Jordan Brand retailers and the Nike website with an expected price tag of $225.

Sneakerheads eagerly anticipated the drop, but their eagerness turned to disappointment after seeing live videos of the sneakers and box on Instagram. A netizen has described the shoe boxes as being more attractive than the Jordan Air 5 shoes themselves.

Reactions trail the live video of the Nike Jordan Air 5 "Midnight Navy"' sneakers

The "Midnight Navy" color scheme has been met with varying degrees of criticism from sneakerheads on Instagram, with several people opting to gladly pass up the opportunity to cop the shoes when they hit the shelves.

Some thought the pair was too expensive as they would sell for about $225, which is significantly more than the average $190 price tag of an Air Jordan 5.

Amidst the torrent of heavy criticism, some sneakerheads on Instagram expressed love for the shoes, saying they would purchase a pair or two when they drop.

More about the Nike Jordan Air 5 "Midnight Navy" sneakers

The sneakers are dressed in dark blue and black highlights with a fine suede upper. The eyelets, inner lining, lace toggle, and Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel come in black. The sneakers take on an edgy appeal with the metallic silver spikes on the midsole, while the translucent side web ensures breathability for the feet.

The outsole is made of icy blue rubber, which contrasts against the navy blue upper area of the sneakers.

If you are interested in copping the much talked about sneakers, stay tuned for more updates and head to the Nike website on November 10 before they sell out.