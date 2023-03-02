5 fun facts about the Jumpman logo

Jordan's Jumpman logo, which dates back to 1984, is one of the most iconic and recognizable logos in the athletics industry. In 1984, Nike signed a lifetime contract with the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan, and they have since released a multitude of signature sneakers and hybrid silhouettes. The appearance of the iconic Jumpman logo is a feature shared by all of these sneakers.

The Jumpman logo is unusual and unique to its category because no other logos at the time were based on a person's actual silhouette.

To celebrate the unique story of the logo and its history, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of five interesting facts about the Jumpman logo.

5 fascinating facts about the Jumpman logo that make it unique and endearing

1) The Jumpman pose was created by Michael Jordan for the LIFE Magazine photoshoot

The Jumpman pose was created by Michael Jordan for the LIFE Magazine photoshoot (Image via Ireland Apollo)

Though everyone is aware that Michael Jordan's likeness can be seen in the iconic "Jumpman" pose, few are aware that the photograph was taken long before Jordan ever donned a pair of Nikes. During his time with the United States Olympic team in 1984, Michael Jordan was photographed and interviewed by LIFE magazine while wearing a pair of New Balance basketball shoes.

However, the swoosh label was unable to use the pose because the photograph had been copywritten by the photographer, Jacobus Rentmeester. Therefore, in 1985, Peter Moore recreated the pose with Michael Jordan donning a pair of Black Toe Nikes.

The actual logo, however, was drawn by Tinker Hatfield in 1988.

2) The Jumpman logo is owned by Nike

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano 9) With MJ ready to leave Nike, Phil Knight called in Tinker Hatfield to present his design.



But here's the best part.



Despite being told no by Nike, Hatfield designed the Air Jordan III with the Jumpman logo instead of the patented Nike Swoosh.



"No one knew I was doing that.” 9) With MJ ready to leave Nike, Phil Knight called in Tinker Hatfield to present his design.But here's the best part.Despite being told no by Nike, Hatfield designed the Air Jordan III with the Jumpman logo instead of the patented Nike Swoosh."No one knew I was doing that.” https://t.co/YLw1dWFq8t

While the logo's silhouette depicts Michael Jordan in his famous ballet-inspired jump, the logo is owned by Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike, and is specifically used to promote Jordan brand shoes.

Contrary to popular belief, Michael Jordan still does not own the logo.

3) The Jumpman logo first appeared on the Air Jordan 3 sneaker model

The "Jumpman" insignia made its first appearance upon the Air Jordan 3 sneaker model (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first two Air Jordan silhouettes lacked the iconic Jumpman logo, but they did have a special Winged Basketball logo. Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore designed the winged basketball logo for Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2. However, the image was applied to AJ1's hangtag.

Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 3 with a mid-cut silhouette and incorporated the lifestyle texture of an elephant print. In 1988, the silhouette was also the first Air Jordan sneaker to feature the Jumpman logo on the tongue.

4) Michael Jordan wasn't slam-dunking in the Jumpman logo

Akshay Lakra 🧭 @akshaylkr The Nike Jordan 'Jumpman' Logo was a borrowed inspiration.

And, today it's worth $5 Billion 🪙



Here's how it came into being 🧵 The Nike Jordan 'Jumpman' Logo was a borrowed inspiration.And, today it's worth $5 Billion 🪙Here's how it came into being 🧵 https://t.co/6CSTG3XAFL

Jordan was not dunking on the iconic logo, but rather performing a ballet move to showcase himself in the air. Michael Jordan discussed the Jumpman logo in a 1997 interview with HOOP magazine.

"I wasn’t even dunking on that one. People think that I was. I just stood on the floor, jumped up and spread my legs and they took the picture. I wasn’t even running. Everyone thought I did that by running and taking off. Actually, it was a ballet move where I jumped up and spread my legs. And I was holding the ball in my left hand."

The image is currently valued at $5.2 billion.

5) Drake and Future released a song called "Jumpman" in which they paid tribute to Michael Jordan

Drake and Future released a song named "Jumpman" and gave a nod to Michael Jordan (Image via @drake / Youtube)

Drake and Future collaborated on the 2015 mixtape What a Time to Be Alive to produce the single "Jumpman."

The song was officially released on November 10, 2015, and is symbolic of the logo inspired by Michael Jordan's 1984 photoshoot. Prior to being released as a single, the song peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

The logo holds a special place in the hearts of countless sneakerheads and Michael Jordan fans, and the label continues to proudly display it on their signature Air Jordan footwear.

