7 most expensive Skechers sneakers of all time

Apart from its affordable options, some luxury Skechers sneakers are designed for specific sports and activities and boast high-quality materials, cutting-edge technology, and distinctive designs. Each pair in this premium lineup, including the feature-rich Go Run Golf Pro 5 Hyper, reflects Skechers' dedication to exceptional comfort, performance, and style. Their premium pricing reflects their excellent features and craftsmanship.

This article explores the seven most expensive Skechers sneakers that stand out in the market.

7 top-tier Skechers sneakers of all time

1) Skechers GO RUN Speed Freek - Intense

Skechers GO RUN Speed Freek - Intense (Image via Skechers)

The Skechers GO RUN Speed Freek - Intense, priced at $210, is a pinnacle of innovation in athletic footwear. It features a breathable athletic mono mesh upper equipped with the advanced HYPER BURST cushioned midsole and HYPER ARC technology, optimizing each stride.

Including a carbon-infused winglet plate and Goodyear, Performance Outsole adds to its durability and traction, making it a top choice for athletes seeking a fast, lightweight, and responsive running shoe.

2) Skechers Go Run Speed Elite Hyper

Skechers Go Run Speed Elite Hyper (Image via Skechers)

Priced at $190, the Skechers Go Run Speed Elite Hyper is specifically designed for speed and agility. This high-performance sneaker includes a responsive midsole for superior cushioning and a breathable, lightweight mesh fabric for ultimate comfort.

Its unique features, like the carbon-infused winglet plate and durable rubber performance outsole, provide stability and energy return, essential for athletes and competitive runners seeking a winning edge in their races.

3) Skechers Go Golf Pro 5 Hyper

Skechers Go Golf Pro 5 Hyper (Image via Skechers)

The Skechers Go Golf Pro 5 Hyper, available for $155, is an excellent choice for golf enthusiasts. It incorporates advanced technological features such as a traction control system and a flexible sole to enhance golf swings.

The shoe's waterproof synthetic upper and Arch Fit insole with Resamax® cushioning offer comfort and style, while the HYPER BURST cushioned midsole and Softspikes ensure optimal performance and grip on the golf course.

4) Skechers Midap ST Metatarsal Guard

Skechers Midap ST Metatarsal Guard (Image via Skechers)

At $145, the Skechers Midap ST Metatarsal Guard offers superior protection for the feet. This shoe features a robust metatarsal guard that provides impact resistance, making it ideal for environments where foot safety is paramount.

Its comfortable fit is suitable for all-day wear, combining safety with the comfort and style that Skechers is known for, making it a top choice for professionals requiring extra protection in their footwear.

5) Skechers Max Cushioning Elite Kingdom

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite Kingdom (Image via Skechers)

The Skechers Max Cushioning Elite Kingdom, valued at $140, is the epitome of luxury in a sneaker. It boasts a stylish suede upper and a cushioned insole for enhanced comfort and support.

With its herringbone tread pattern, the durable rubber outsole ensures excellent traction. Additionally, these Skechers sneakers feature an ULTRA GO® cushioning platform and an Air-Cooled Goga Mat™ insole, delivering both high-rebound cushioning and a smooth transition with every step.

6) Skechers Slip-ins: GO GOLF Elite 5

Skechers Slip-ins: GO GOLF Elite 5 (Image via Skechers)

Experience unparalleled comfort on the golf course with the Skechers Slip-ins: GO GOLF Elite 5, priced at $135.00. These innovative, waterproof golf shoes feature a synthetic upper with a unique Twist Fit™ closure and Skechers' exclusive Heel Pillow™ for a secure fit.

The removable Arch Fit® insole, designed with podiatrist-certified support, ensures comfort and shock absorption. The GRIPFLEX spikeless traction outsole offers excellent flexibility and grip, making these Skechers sneakers a top choice for golfers seeking style and performance.

7) Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker

Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker (Image via Skechers)

For $130, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker offers an ideal blend of style and comfort for everyday walking. These Skechers sneakers feature a cushioned heel and a flexible outsole, providing all-day comfort.

Its sleek design and color scheme make it a stylish choice for those seeking a chic yet comfortable walking shoe. The patented Arch Fit insole and Hyper Burst cushioning ensure a smooth and efficient walk, making it an excellent option for fitness enthusiasts.

The diverse range of high-end Skechers sneakers, such as the GO RUN Speed Freek - Intense and the GO GOLF Elite 5, demonstrates the brand's commitment to innovation and quality.

These Skechers sneakers, equipped with advanced technologies like HYPER BURST® cushioning and GRIPFLEX spikeless traction, cater to various needs, from the serious athlete to the golf enthusiast.