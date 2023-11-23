Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneaker auction: Where to get, highest bid, and more details explored

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers are the latest buzz in the sneaker world. Travis Scott, a Houston-based artist known for his unique style and musical prowess, has teamed up again with Nike to create another striking footwear piece. This collaboration continues to solidify Scott's influence in the fashion and sneaker communities.

This specific version of the Air Jordan 1, known as the Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers, introduces an innovative perspective to the celebrated Air Jordan 1 series.

This "Black Dark Mocha" variant brings something new to the table with its distinct color palette and material selection, differentiating it from its predecessors. The joint efforts of Travis Scott and Nike have culminated in this creation, offering a combination of fashion-forward design and widespread popularity.

As a highlight of GOAT's Black Friday 2023 event, these sneakers are slated for an auction on Friday, November 24, concluding at 7:15 pm PT (10:15 pm ET), and will be exclusively available via the GOAT app.

While the exact pricing is yet to be revealed, the unique nature and high demand for this collaborative piece suggest a notable price point. For enthusiasts of the brand and Travis Scott’s work, this launch provides a chance to acquire a distinctive item in the sneaker realm.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers will be auctioned on November 24

The design of the Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers sets them apart from previous models. The upper part of the sneaker features a soft fabric in a faded black color, contrasting the usual white.

The panels around the lower heel and ankle flaps are made of deep brown leather, adding a luxurious feel to the shoe. The reverse lateral swoosh and perforated toe box further distinguish this model, making it unique in the Air Jordan 1 lineup.

Exclusive Release on GOAT App

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

These exclusive sneakers will be available through the GOAT app as part of their Black Friday 2023 celebration. This event is an opportunity to own the Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers.

It is also to explore other rare pairs like the Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low “New York Mets” and the unreleased Dunk Low Pro SB “Freddy Krueger.”

The history of Travis Scott and Nike Air

Travis Scott's journey in the music industry is marked by his distinctive style and sound, which have garnered a large following. His venture into the sneaker world with Nike has been equally impactful, producing several memorable designs.

Nike Air Jordan is a big name in the sneaker universe. For years, they've been turning heads with their exclusive designs and high-profile collaborations with celebrities.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

When these two behemoths, each a leader in their own arena, joined forces, the result was a lineup of sneakers that everybody's been dying to get their hands on.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Dark Mocha” sneakers are a testament to the ongoing successful collaboration between the iconic sneaker brand and the influential artist. These sneakers are not just a piece of footwear but a symbol of cutting-edge design and cultural significance.

Available exclusively on the GOAT app during the Black Friday 2023 event, they represent a unique opportunity for sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Travis Scott.

The anticipation for this release underscores the continued impact of these collaborations in the fashion and sneaker worlds, blending style, exclusivity, and cultural relevance in a way few other products can.