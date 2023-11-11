JOOPITER x BAPE STA sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

The JOOPITER x BAPE STA sneaker pack represents a unique collaboration that brings together two iconic names in streetwear and sneaker culture. Pharrell William’s JOOPITER, known for its exclusive and rare collections, has teamed up with BAPE STA, a staple in the world of sneaker fashion, to offer an exclusive sneaker pack that is rich in history and style.

This collection is not just about footwear - it is a journey through the personal stories of cultural icons.

Since its inception in 2022, JOOPITER, founded by Pharrell Williams, has been astounding the fashion world with its exclusive releases. Bringing together unique artifacts from Pharrell’s personal collection, JOOPITER has created a name for itself by offering items with deep cultural significance. For its latest venture, it has collaborated with BAPE STA, the brainchild of Nigo, a long-time friend of Pharrell.

The “From Me To You” auction, organized by JOOPITER, presents an array of extraordinary items from Nigo’s personal collection. This auction is not just a sale of rare items. It is a showcase of one-of-a-kind pieces that hold significant cultural value, especially in the world of sneaker enthusiasts.

The JOOPITER x BAPE STA sneaker pack is part of this exclusive auction, available now on Joopiter. Sneaker aficionados have until Thursday, November 16, at 12 pm EST to participate in this unique auction, offering them a chance to own a piece of sneaker history.

Everything included in the JOOPITER x BAPE STA sneaker pack

Ultra-Rare BAPE STA “College Dropout”(Image via Sneaker News)

The collaboration between JOOPITER and BAPE STA is a fusion of two significant legacies in the streetwear and sneaker world.

JOOPITER, although a newer entity, has quickly established itself as a purveyor of exclusive and culturally significant items. BAPE STA, on the other hand, has been a cornerstone in sneaker culture for years, known for its unique designs and collaborations.

Here is a list of shoes available as part of this sneaker pack:

The Ultra-Rare BAPE STA “College Dropout”

A standout piece in the JOOPITER x BAPE STA sneaker pack collection is the BAPE STA “College Dropout” edition from 2007. Autographed by Kanye West, this pair features unique messages and insignias, making it a priceless item for collectors.

First edition BAPE STA signed by Jay-Z

BAPE STA Signed by Jay-Z (Image via Sneaker News)

Another highlight of the JOOPITER x BAPE STA sneaker pack is the First Edition BAPE STA, personally signed by Jay-Z. This pair is not just footwear; it's a piece of history, containing the backstage pass given to Nigo during his first meeting with the Brooklyn-born rapper.

Pharrell’s BAPE ROAD STA set

Pharrell’s own BAPE ROAD STA set, renowned in the A Bathing Ape footwear catalog, is also part of this auction. The value of these sneakers is amplified by Pharrell's personal signature, making them a must-have for any serious collector.

The JOOPITER x BAPE STA sneaker pack is more than just a collection of shoes - it is a testament to the influence and legacy of Pharrell Williams and Nigo in the world of fashion and music. This auction offers a rare opportunity to own pieces of sneaker history, each with its own story and cultural significance.