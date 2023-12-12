Zodiac x Rowing Blazers "Super Sea Wolf World Trade GMT" watch: Where to get, release date, and price details explored

The collaboration between Zodiac and Rowing Blazers has once again made waves in the watch industry with their latest creation - the Zodiac x Rowing Blazers "Super Sea Wolf World Trade GMT" watch. This unique timepiece, inspired by a classic 1980s comedy, represents a blend of nostalgia and modern watchmaking.

Drawing inspiration from the 1983 comedy "Trading Places," the watch pays homage to the fictional GMT watch featured in the film. It's not just a watch; it's a piece of cinematic history reimagined for the wrist. The accompanying campaign adds a playful touch, featuring Adam Scott in a homage to Dan Aykroyd's character.

The release date for this exclusive timepiece is already here. Available now, watch enthusiasts can purchase the Zodiac x Rowing Blazers "Super Sea Wolf World Trade GMT" watch for $2,195.

This limited-edition watch, with only 282 pieces available, can be found at Rowing Blazers and Zodiac outlets.

The Zodiac x Rowing Blazers "Super Sea Wolf World Trade GMT" watch stands out with its distinctive design. The 40mm diameter stainless steel case boasts a cobalt blue rotating bezel.

This bezel is more than just a design element; it features a world time outer ring displaying the time across 27 cities. From Monte Carlo to Beverly Hills, it's a global timekeeper on your wrist.

The watch's black dial is another highlight, fitted with Zodiac’s signature geometric indices and handset, all coated with Super-Luminova.

This ensures visibility in low-light conditions, a practical feature for any timepiece. Its quirky-yet-sophisticated appearance has turned it into a conversation starter.

Functionality is at the heart of the Zodiac x Rowing Blazers "Super Sea Wolf World Trade GMT" watch. Equipped with a water resistance of up to 200 meters, it's not only stylish but also durable and practical for everyday wear.

The Swiss-made STP7-20 movement ensures precise timekeeping, a testament to Zodiac’s commitment to quality.

Additionally, the watch comes with a Jubilee-style metal bracelet and a unique #tide strap made from recycled ocean plastic. This eco-conscious addition not only adds to the watch’s aesthetic but also reflects a commitment to environmental responsibility.

According to Ryan White, Zodiac’s senior creative director, Rowing Blazers is a valued team to work with. This partnership is founded on a mutual appreciation for quality and a creative approach to watchmaking.

The Zodiac x Rowing Blazers "Super Sea Wolf World Trade GMT" watch is a celebration of 1980s nostalgia and global travel, designed to be fun, easy to wear, and utilitarian.

Legacy of Zodiac and Rowing Blazers

The history of Zodiac and Rowing Blazers adds depth to this collaboration. Zodiac, known for its Swiss watchmaking heritage, and Rowing Blazers, a brand popular for its classic, sporty style, come together to create a timepiece that is both a nod to the past and a step into the future of watch design.

The Zodiac x Rowing Blazers "Super Sea Wolf World Trade GMT" watch is a symbol of style, functionality, and a love for the unique. Its limited availability, with only 282 pieces, makes it desirable for watch collectors and fashion enthusiasts.

Available now at Rowing Blazers and Zodiac stores, this watch is an accessory, a statement piece. It's a watch that tells a story of collaboration, creativity, and a passion for the exceptional.