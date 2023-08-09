PUMA x RIPNDIP collaboration: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

PUMA x RIPNDIP is the latest buzz in the fashion and footwear industry, marking a significant collaboration that fans of both brands eagerly anticipate. Since its inception, PUMA, a global athletic brand, has been synonymous with style, performance, and innovation.

On the other hand, RIPNDIP, with its playful and irreverent character Lord Nermal, has gained a massive cult following for its streetwear offerings. These two giants coming together signifies a fusion of PUMA's athletic legacy with RIPNDIP's edgy and whimsical style.

Slated for release on August 10, 2023, the collaborative collection will be available on PUMA.com, RIPNDIP.com, their respective flagship stores, and select retailers worldwide, with price points yet to be disclosed.

Puma x Ripndip brings the streetwear charm and sporty look together

This collaboration celebrates the essence of both brands, intertwining them seamlessly. The apparel lineup revolves around intricately designed cut-and-sew pieces, such as the Twill Shirt and Twill Pants. These garments are playfully decorated with RIPNDIP tags, a lively Lord Nermal, and flash patterns.

Take a look at the Brand new Puma and Ripndip collaboration (Image via the official site of Puma)

Adding to the apparel range are snug Hoodies, Sweatpants, and three distinct Graphic T-shirts, each showcasing designs conceived collectively by PUMA and RIPNDIP. An intriguing detail sees Lord Nermal morphing into PUMA's iconic cat emblem on select items.

The footwear section is no less enticing, introducing two vibrant renditions of the classic Suede and two alternate versions of the Slipstream, each bearing cheeky portrayals of Nerm.

The official website states about the sneakers,

The PUMA x RIPNDIP takes Lord Nermal and implants the cat on our classic silhouettes for a seriously nonchalant look. Part of the collab is our classic Suede with its signature Formstrip and a laidback Lord Nermal graphic.

For an idea, the PUMA x RIPNDIP are definitely value for money in the long run.

PUMA x RIPNDIP Suede Blue Sneakers - $85.00

Puma x RIPNDIP Hoodie TR Black - $114.00

PUMA x RIPNDIP Black Unisex Sneakers - $120.71

PUMA, established in 1948, has a rich history of supporting sports legends, shaping the athletic landscape across various disciplines. Their classic Suede sneakers, among other silhouettes, have become staples in both sport and casual fashion.

This is how Puma presented it through their official website,

The cat is out of the bag, as PUMA links up with Lord Nermal and his pals at RIPNDIP. The new collaboration offers up a range of apparel and footwear featuring custom graphics across some of PUMA’s core silhouettes.

Meanwhile, RIPNDIP, which started in Florida as a small skate crew in 2009, has transformed into a globally recognized streetwear brand, chiefly due to its mischievous cat character, Lord Nermal.

In a delightful twist, the Puma x Ripndip partnership also unveils PUMA's adaptation of a basecamp slipper named the Tuff Plus. Accessories like a Backpack, Cap, and Beanie round off the collection. Notably, the Beanie features an endearing design of Nerm peeking out mischievously.

This amazing collaboration brings out exciting possibilities when two influential brands converge. By amalgamating PUMA's sports heritage with RIPNDIP's streetwear charm, this collection promises to be a treat for fans and fashion enthusiasts. Come August 10, 2023, be ready to witness a unique blend of sporty elegance and playful mischief, all in one collection.