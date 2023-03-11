Puma x Neymar Jr. Creativity Pack: Price, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, is continuing its popular and sough-after partnership with the Brazilian superstar footballer Neymar Jr. to launch a brand-new collection, featuring football boots, apparel and accessory items. The collection, dubbed the "Creativity Pack", will be released alongside a matching soccer ball.

The dynamic duo's latest collection is inspiring the next generation players and urging them to find their own creativity and flow. The pack will feature items like tee, pants, football boots and training tops. The football boots is a "creativity" makeover on the iconic and classic Future model.

The collaborative Puma x Neymar Jr. Creativity Pack was launched via the e-commerce site and select physical stores of Puma and select retailers worldwide on March 9, 2023.

More about the newly released Puma x Neymar Jr. Creativity Pack

The newly released Puma x Neymar Jr. Creativity Pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, popularly known as Neymar Jr., is a Brazilian footballer, who has quickly ascended to the elevated heights of the world's most popular sport. His magical gameplay has captured the hearts and attention of many sports fans around the globe, and he continues to inspire the next geenration of players.

His creative moves and skillful footwork has been one of the biggest motivations of his fans, and he encourages them to find their own flow creatively with the latest collaborative pack. The press release introduces the collection as follows:

"Creativity knows no bounds and neither does Neymar Jr. who unlocks the potential in every moment on pitch, creating excitement in the stadium and raising the crowd from their seats."

The site continues:

"Playmakers, find your flow with NJR Creativity. With this collection, PUMA and Neymar Jr want to remind you that all that matters in football is your instinct and your skills – everything else is just noise."

The German label has launched the creativity pack to encourage players to trust their instincts and show off their skills as they create a signature move. The collaborative pack includes -

1) Training Pants, which retails for $60

2) Graphic soccer ball, which retails for $25

3) Flex Sleeve Football Shin Guards, which retails for $30

4) Training top, which retails for $70

5) Soccer jersey, which retails for $45

6) Backpack, which retails for $48

7) Cap, which retails for $20

8) Soccer shorts, which retails for $40

9) Future Ultimate Creativity cleat, which retails for $220

Highlights of the collection include the Future Ultimate "Creativity" football Cleat, which comes clad in "White / Team Violet / Fluro Yellow Pes" color scheme. The press release introduces the soccer cleat:

"Inspired by the man himself, the FUTURE NJR Creativity football boot features splashes of colorand fluid graphics, representing the joy, inspiration and creativity Neymar Jr. brings to the game."

Pushing the boundaries once again, the latest makeover of the Future football boots comes constructed out of FUZIONFIT360 dual mesh upper. The upper integrates PWRTAPE technology, which enhances support and give an adaptive fit.

The cleat features engineered 3D textures at the key contact zones, which are optimized to enhance the ball grip, offering better control. The look is finished off with the dual density motion system outsole, which offers ultimate traction and stability.

Poll : 0 votes