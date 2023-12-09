Massena LAB x UNIMATIC Modello Cinque U5S-ML Limited edition watch: Where to get, price and more details explored

Massena LAB x UNIMATIC collaboration has once again culminated in a remarkable creation. The Massena LAB x UNIMATIC Modello Cinque U5S-ML Limited Edition Watch is evidence of incredible and aesthetic finesse. This union of two horological powerhouses promises a timepiece that resonates with elegance and precision.

The Modello Cinque U5S-ML is a celebration of timeless design and functionality. It reflects a deep respect for traditional watchmaking while embracing modernity in its execution.

The watch is a perfect representation of the synergy between Massena LAB's innovative approach and UNIMATIC's commitment to quality. This model is more than an accessory; it's a piece of art for the wrist.

Announced for release, this limited edition timepiece is set to make its mark in the watchmaking industry. Priced at $995, it is a blend of luxury and accessibility. The release date marks a pivotal moment for collectors and enthusiasts alike, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of this exclusive collaboration.

Massena LAB x UNIMATIC Modello Cinque U5S-ML Limited edition watch (Image via Unimatic)

The Modello Cinque U5S-ML stands out with its 36mm case size, thoughtfully designed to suit all genders. The inspiration for this watch is deeply rooted in mid-century industrial design from Germany. This influence is visible in the clean, minimalist appearance of the watch, making it a classic yet contemporary choice for any wearer.

Elegance in simplicity

Its matte black dial plate is strikingly simple yet elegant. The contrast of the glossy white hour markings against the black background enhances the dial's readability while adding a touch of sophistication. The lume-filled hands, accented with black ladder phantoms, and the uniquely designed seconds hand with a lollipop marker in a reverse colorway, are fine details that set this timepiece apart.

Exceptional craftsmanship

At the heart of the Modello Cinque U5S-ML beats the manual-winding Sellita SW200-1. This Swiss-made caliber is renowned for its reliability and precision. With a power reserve of 41 hours and a beating frequency of 28,800vph, this movement ensures that the watch is not just a visual delight but also a marvel of engineering.

A unique caseback design

The brushed-finished watch boasts a unique Fibonacci Sequence motif on its case back, a testament to the attention to detail in its design. This mesmerizing pattern is encircled by engraved details, including the watch's unique batch number, signifying its exclusivity.

Collectible and exclusive

Produced in a limited edition of just 300 pieces, the Massena LAB x UNIMATIC Modello Cinque U5S-ML is a collector's dream. Its limited availability adds to its allure, making it a sought-after piece for watch aficionados and collectors.

A rich legacy

Massena LAB, known for its innovative approach to watchmaking, has a history of creating pieces that are both modern and timeless. Their collaboration with UNIMATIC, a brand revered for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, has resulted in a series of watches that are not just time-tellers but stories on the wrist.

This partnership exemplifies a shared passion for creating watches that are both aesthetically pleasing and technically sound.

The Massena LAB x UNIMATIC Modello Cinque U5S-ML Limited Edition Watch is more than just a timepiece; it's a symbol of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design. Priced at $995 and limited to just 300 pieces, this watch is a rare gem in the world of horology.

Available exclusively via Massena LAB, its release is eagerly anticipated by watch enthusiasts around the globe. This collaboration between Massena LAB and UNIMATIC is a celebration of the art of watchmaking itself.