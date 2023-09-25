7 best watches presented at Geneva Watch Days 2023

Geneva Watch Days 2023 marked an illustrious assembly of horological masterpieces, reflecting a perfect blend of innovation and elegance. Born in September 2020, Geneva Watch Days swiftly became a pinnacle event for watch enthusiasts, witnessing its fourth return from August 29 to September 2, 2023.

With 39 prestigious brands showcasing a number of unique creations, the event was a spectacle of refined craftsmanship and advanced technology, epitomizing the pinnacle of horological design.

Here are some of the best watches presented at Geneva Watch Days 2023.

7 best watches to look for at Geneva Watch Days 2023

1) Arnold & Son: DSTB 42

he Arnold & Son (image via tofficial website of Arnold & Son)

Arnold & Son, renowned for their horological precision and aesthetic mastery, unveiled the compact DSTB 42 at the esteemed Geneva Watch Days 2023. The watch, encased in a 42mm platinum or red gold case, is powered by a new, thinner self-winding movement, boasting a 55-hour power reserve.

The signature true-beat mechanism on the dial, characterized by its escapement-like structure, enables precise timekeeping, enhancing the watch's distinctive appeal. This elegant timepiece perfectly exemplifies Arnold & Son's commitment to innovation and style, making it a sought-after masterpiece for watch connoisseurs.

2) De Bethune: DB28XP Kind of Blue

De Bethune: DB28XP Kind of Blue (Image via the official website of De Bethune)

Showcasing at Geneva Watch Days 2023, De Bethune unveiled the exquisite DB28XP Kind of Blue, a testament to the brand’s innovative spirit. This slim, 43mm watch is crafted in De Bethune’s signature bright blue titanium, featuring a distinctive delta-shaped bridge and “floating” lugs for adaptable comfort.

This piece's unique design and impeccable craftsmanship showcased in this piece reflect De Bethune's pursuit of individuality and precision, establishing the Kind of Blue as a prized possession for watch enthusiasts seeking uniqueness.

3) Bulgari: Octo Finissimo Watches in CarbonGold

Bulgari: Octo Finissimo Watches in CarbonGold (Image via the official site of Bulgari)

The Roman luxury brand Bulgari presented its iconic Octo Finissimo in an innovative CarbonGold material at Geneva Watch Days 2023. Known for its ultra-thin, sculptural design, the Octo Finissimo features a 40mm lightweight carbon case with rose gold accents.

The self-winding movements, gold-plated platinum micro-rotors, and engraved gold-colored bridges signify Bulgari’s unrelenting commitment to excellence and luxury. The fusion of avant-garde material and timeless design ensures the Octo Finissimo’s place as a timeless horological masterpiece.

4) Czapek: Place Vendome Complicite

Czapek: Place Vendome Complicite (Image via the official website of Czapek)

Czapek revealed the technologically advanced Place Vendome Complicite at Geneva Watch Days 2023. Employing a signature dial layout and twin regulator system, this 41.8mm watch offers unparalleled timekeeping accuracy.

Available in Stardust and Harmony Blue, the watch is powered by the new in-house Calibre 8, showcasing Czapek’s exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design. The Place Vendome Complicite exemplifies the brand's commitment to horological excellence, making it a coveted timepiece for collectors.

5) H. Moser & Cie: Endeavour Watches in Vantablack

he H. Moser & Cie: Endeavour Watches in Vantablack (Image via tofficial website of H. Moser & Cie)

Continuing their minimalist design philosophy, H. Moser & Cie introduced the Endeavour Watches in Vantablack at Geneva Watch Days 2023. Featuring the world’s darkest material, Vantablack, on the dial, these 40mm red-gold watches are a sublime representation of simplicity and elegance.

The contrast of the inky black dial and the luminous red-gold case symbolizes H. Moser & Cie’s dedication to refined aesthetics and innovative design, marking the Endeavour Watches as a signature collection in the world of horology.

6) Greubel Forsey: Convexe Watches in Carbon

Greubel Forsey: Convexe Watches in Carbon (Image via the official website of Greubel Forsey)

At Geneva Watch Days 2023, Greubel Forsey debuted the Convexe Watches in carbon, marking a pioneering venture into high-tech material usage. The brand faced the challenge of crafting the curved cases, requiring exceptional skill and precision.

Available in vibrant green or black finishes, these watches blend luxury and innovation, showcasing Greubel Forsey’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of horological design and craftsmanship.

7) Urwerk: UR-100V Stardust

Urwerk: UR-100V Stardust (Image via the official website of Urwerk)

Urwerk unveiled the dazzling UR-100V Stardust at Geneva Watch Days 2023, a watch that combines luxury with innovation. Adorned with 400 diamonds on a 41mm-wide steel case, the watch houses the self-winding UR 12.02 movement, visible through a titanium and sapphire crystal case-back.

The UR-100V Stardust exemplifies Urwerk’s visionary approach to watchmaking, creating a piece that is as luxurious as it is innovative.

The watches unveiled at Geneva Watch Days 2023 epitomized the zenith of horological craftsmanship and innovation. From Arnold & Son’s elegant DSTB 42 to Urwerk’s luxurious UR-100V Stardust, each piece showcased the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence.

These masterpieces are emblematic of the intricate craftsmanship and pioneering spirit that define the ever-evolving world of watchmaking.