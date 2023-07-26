In his latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer, Nolan skillfully captures an era that stands on the edge of scientific breakthrough and nuclear dread. The immersive setting of the story is being lauded for being authentic, even down to the wristwatches worn by the characters.

This article examines five Hamilton vintage watches worn by the main characters, highlighting their role in enhancing the realism and depth of the drama.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer features a selection of vintage Hamilton watches

1. Hamilton Cushion B (1930s) - Donned by J. Robert Oppenheimer

An authentic ode to the 1930s Art Deco design, the Hamilton Cushion B watch embellishes the wrist of the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

With a gold-plated case of 26.7 x 26.7mm dimensions and a thickness of 10.8mm, the watch emanates vintage charm.

Cushion B -1930s (Image by Hamilton Watch)

Its white-cream hue harmoniously complements the brown lizard strap, offering an elegant contrast. The presence of a mechanical movement beneath the stylish exterior serves as a reminder of a bygone era in watchmaking that was both simple and intricate.

2. Hamilton Lexington (1940s) - Adorned by J. Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer's 1940s Hamilton Lexington watch represents the strong and gruff side of his personality. The 1940s Lexington, advertised as a "military watch," had a 29mm gold/silver plated casing and a 10mm thickness. It was made for regular use.

Lexington 1940s (Image via Hamilton)

The black dial set against the green calf leather strap gives the watch a contemporary aesthetic, while the mechanic movement pays tribute to a past age.

3. Hamilton Endicott (1940s) - Worn by J. Robert Oppenheimer

Once again on Oppenheimer's wrist, the Hamilton Endicott from the 1940s steals the show with its 27.8mm gold-plated case and 10mm thickness.

Endicott 1940 (Image via Hamilton Watch)

The champagne dial, exuding an aura of antiquity, is set with rectangular hour markers, contrasting beautifully with the brown calf leather strap. The mechanic movement within this watch reaffirms Hamilton’s commitment to tradition and quality.

4. Lady Hamilton A-2 (1947) - Worn by Kitty

Epitomizing the grace and elegance of the 1940s is the Lady Hamilton A-2 watch sported by Kitty (Emily Blunt.) The watch's thin 8.7mm body and small 13.5mm x 15mm gold-plated case contribute to its dainty appeal.

Lady Hamilton (Image via Hamilton Watch)

The combination of a white dial and brown calf leather strap further add to its sophistication. The mechanic movement keeps time as faithfully as it did in 1947.

5. Hamilton Piping Rock (1920s) - Worn by Lieutenant General Leslie Groves

Matt Damon's character, Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, wore the Hamilton Piping Rock watch. The look and feel of the watch brings a touch of classic charm from the 1920s. The watch's 30mm x 30mm steel case and 9mm thickness contribute to its robust and fashionable appearance.

Piping Rock Watch (Image via Hamilton Watch)

With its champagne dial and black calfskin strap, this watch continues to exude a timeless appeal. Powered by a mechanic movement, it carries the horological history within its heart.

The vintage Hamilton watches in Oppenheimer possess a deeper significance beyond being mere accessories; they serve as silent narrators.

To put it in simple words, Oppenheimer is not just a film but a journey back in time, led by these historic timepieces.