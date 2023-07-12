Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen CARBO2 watch: Auction date and more details explored

Montblanc has created a one-of-a-kind watch, the 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen CARBO2, which will be presented at the Only Watch auction in Geneva on November 5th, 2023. This stunning watch is part of Montblanc's 0 Oxygen collection, which features watches designed for explorers working in harsh environments. However, only one piece will be up for auction at the Only Watch and the starting bidding price will be approximately $28,467 to $39,854.

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen CARBO2 watch features black and blue colorways

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen CARBO2 (Image via Only Watch)

An exceptional version of the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen Carbo2 debuts at Only Watch with an extraordinary brand-new material, 0 oxygen in the case, and an incredible experience with Montblanc Mark Maker Nimsdai Purja.

The unique timepiece debuts a ground-breaking CO2 middle case. Also, it will be encased inside an oxygen-filled "ice block." Its future owner will have the option to either break the piece free or leave it frozen in time for display.

Its overall design faithfully captures the distinguishing features of the 1858 Geosphere, including the robust spherical body, bidirectional bezel, and glacial ice-inspired dial. The case back is made of titanium and has a 3D color laser engraving of Mount Everest on it. The 14 highest peaks on earth are represented in a rainbow-colored text that surrounds the backdrop.

An illuminated silhouette of Mount Everest in glacier blue can be seen on the case's side. Additionally, it features a world-time gimmick and is powered by a Montblanc MB 29.25 automatic movement.

Montblanc is participating in Only Watch for the fourth time, and this time, they are presenting much more than just an original clock. Along with being technologically advanced, the CARBO2 material also has a distinctive graphic appearance.

Its dark tones vary according to the specific proportion of carbon fiber and CO2, and they are the right match for the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen. This new substance is opening up new avenues of exploration, much like the daring explorers and alpinists who devote their lives to exploring the planet's mountainous wilderness.

Only Watch described,

"For this unique piece, Nimsdai has donated his ice pick and written a note to the watch’s future owner about how he sees the world in 100 years. This hand-written note, along with the watch, has been encased in a zero-oxygen ice-like capsule. To access the watch, the future owner will need to take Nimsdai’s ice pick to break the case, but they can, of course, leave this difficult decision to the next generation if they should choose."

This one-of-a-kind timepiece debuts a new collection based on the "Zero Oxygen" series from the Maison. This distinctive watch, like all of Montblanc's 0 Oxygen products, offers various advantages for adventurers who need their gear to function in challenging circumstances.

Zero oxygen inside the casing not only avoids oxidization, which can happen with abrupt temperature fluctuations at altitude but also removes fogging. Without oxygen, every component lasts longer and delivers constant precision.

The lucky bidder will get an ice pick from Mark Maker of Montblanc, Nimsdai Purja a world record-breaking alpinist.

