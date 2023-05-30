G-Shock x thisisneverthat collection: Where to get, price, features explored 

G-Shock and thisisneverthat has collaborated to launch an unique collection of a watch and T-shirt on June 2nd, 2023.

After successfully launcing the Forgotten Future collection, the watchmaking brand will now launch another collection, but this time in collaboration of thisisneverthat.

thisisneverthat is a South Korean menswear streetwear brand which has become quite popular for its unique design styles and chique casual wears. This premium menswear streetwear brand has collaborated with one of the most popular watch manufacturing brand G-Shock.

G-Shock x thisisneverthat collection will be available via the official store of the streetwear brand and exclusively in Korea. The collection will launch at 12pm KST in-store and 10am KST online. The price range of the collection hasn't been revealed by any of the brands.

G-Shock x thisisneverthat collection features DW-5600TINT23-7DF watch model

The graphic t-shirt and a watch are the only two products from the G-Shock x thisisneverthat collection. The latter, which is an updated version of the DW-5600TINT23-7DF model, has a transparent resin band that gives the timepiece a skeletonized appearance, and the case is finished in black. It has a stopwatch and an EL backlight, and it can withstand up to 200 meters of water.

The watch also comes with a co-branded dust bag and has the streetwear brand's moniker carved across the front of the dial. However, the t-shirt has a very simple and minimalistic look with only the branding of the two brands imprinted on both sides.

Considering the transparent look of the watch and the white minimalistic look of the t-shirt, both will complement each other if worn together.

The DW-5600's functionality, quality, graphics, and design have all been enhanced throughout time. When color resin was introduced in 1992, the watch's conventional black color scheme was no longer the only option available, providing buyers more options.

The DW-5600 got better than ever because to functional upgrades including the addition of more powerful light functionalities in 1996 and Bluetooth technology in 2012.

G-shock DW-5600 has a very rich history. G-shock stated that:

"The G-SHOCK DW-5600 boasts a range of technical specs including an illuminated panel, 20 bar water resistance and a multifunctional alarm, to name a few. Other features to highlight are a tough, mineral glass protector and an even tougher, shock resistant construction that you can count on."

The brand further added:

"Further innovative features found in the timepiece include a solar charging system that converts multiple sources of light into power that lasts up to 2 years, as well as an impressive GPS hybrid waveceptor which enables the watch to tell the time accurately, anywhere."

Some of the key features of the G-shock DW-5600 watch are:

Illuminated panel

Water resistance: Water resistance of 20 bar or 200 meters

Multifunctional alarm

Tough construction: Tough, shock-resistant construction

Mineral glass protector

Stopwatch

Timer

Alarm/hourly time signal

Flash alert feature

Calendar

Accuracy: Has an accuracy of -/+ 15 seconds per month

aGOODoutfit @aGOODoutfit thisisneverthat x G-SHOCK collaboration dropping June 2 thisisneverthat x G-SHOCK collaboration dropping June 2 ⏰ https://t.co/gEigcDxsIu

The watch's 3D design and protruding casing are the main factors to make the watch shock resistant. This adds an additional layer of protection for the buttons and glass on top of the bezel's sturdy mineral glass protector.

Due many other amazing features, thisisneverthat has selected the G-shock DW-5600 model for the collaboration. Now, its just a matter of 2 days before the G-Shock x thisisneverthat collection launches. Keep an eye on the streetwear brand website to get the collection.

