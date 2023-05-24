Conor McGregor's watch collection: Which are the best watches owned by the UFC star?

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has established himself not only as a dominant force in the world of mixed martial arts, but also as a connoisseur of exquisite timepieces.

McGregor's passion for watches is evident in his remarkable collection, which has flourished alongside his rise to becoming the most iconic fighter in MMA history. The former champion has a discerning taste for luxury.

'The Notorious' exudes a sophisticated and fashion-forward persona, always eager to flaunt his extraordinary timepiece assortment. His Instagram page serves as a captivating showcase, brimming with opulence and adorned with the mesmerizing craftsmanship of renowned brands like Rolex, Izle, Patek Philippe, and other prestigious watchmakers.

Here are some pieces from Conor McGregor's watch collection:

Jacob & Co Rasputin Diamond Minute Repeater

The two-division UFC champ's prestigious watch collection consists of one standout brand called Jacob & Co, known for its opulent timepieces that boast a combination of luxurious materials, impeccable craftsmanship, limited availability, and exceptional customer service. 'Mystic Mac' owns the Rasputin Diamond Minute Repeater model, which costs around $2.3 million.

Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus 5980/1R-001

Even with the inherent reputation of Patek Philippe's quality, Conor McGregor's appreciation for great watches goes beyond traditions. McGregor is the proud owner of the Nautilus 5980/1R-001, a $97,330 timepiece that has earned a legendary reputation in the horological world.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40

Among the remarkable timepieces in McGregor's collection, the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 stands out as a noteworthy addition. With a price tag of approximately $50,000. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 is a testament to precision engineering, timeless design, and exceptional craftsmanship, making it a coveted timepiece among watch enthusiasts.

Audemars Piguet Offshore Chronograph Custom Diamond Encrusted

The Audemars Piguet Offshore Chronograph Custom Diamond Encrusted is a finely customized timepiece by the prestigious brand. Audemars Piguet's special packaging priced around $136,000, has elaborate diamond detailing that has been painstakingly cut and set to perfection.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller

Looking further into Conor McGregor's collection, the Rolex Sky-Dweller jumps out as a watch made exclusively for the separating jet setter. This exquisite timepiece has the prestigious calibre 9001 movements. The Rolex Sky-Dweller costs around $32,000 and comes with a sleek leather strap and dual time zone capabilities.

How much did Conor McGregor's luxury Lamborghini yacht cost?

Conor McGregor has amassed an impressive fortune, with a net worth exceeding $200 million. Among his extravagant possessions is the extraordinary Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, a yacht worth a staggering $3.5 million. This magnificent vessel is the result of a collaboration between Lamborghini and a top Italian sea group known for crafting opulent yachts.

True to its name, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a limited edition yacht, with only 63 of these lavish watercraft created to commemorate Lamborghini's founding anniversary. The number 63 is not only symbolic of this special edition, but it also represents the yacht's overall length, stretching an impressive 20 meters (63 feet).

One of the standout features of this luxurious yacht lies in its twin engines, the powerful MAN V12-2000HP, which propel the vessel to an astonishing top speed of 63 knots. Furthermore, the prominent use of lightweight carbon fiber materials gives the yacht a resemblance to the sleek and agile nature of ultralight boat variations.

