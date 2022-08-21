5 most expensive things owned by richest UFC star Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is the most popular UFC fighter on the roster and has had a very lucrative career thus far. He has generated the most mainstream attention for the promotion, which is why so many fighters continue to call him out. He also holds the record for highest pay-per-view buy rate in the promotion's history for his fight with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'Mystic Mac' has generated over 13.4 million pay-per-view buys, which is a massive number compared to other stars in the promotion. What makes the number even more impressive is that he has failed to generate over 1 million pay-per-view buys just once.

'The Notorious' also fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match and earned a significant payday as a result. Based on the attention and pay-per-view sales, it's clear that the Irishman has earned a lot of money in his career. With his wealth, it's also understandable why he would purchase luxurious items. This list will look at five most expensive things owned by the richest UFC star, Conor McGregor.

#5. McGregor owns many expensive suits

McGregor has purchased many expensive suits during his rise to mainstream superstardom. During press conferences and interviews, the former two-division champion is usually dressed in a custom made suit. He is a charismatic showman and his suits add to his status in the sport.

There have even been occasions where the Irishman's suit includes a message for his opponent. In the buildup to his boxing match with 'Money,' he wore a pinstripe suit with an expletive message for the boxing great. This shows that he is always thinking of ways to get in his opponent's head. In doing so, he's also gaining more headlines and attracting more attention to the actual fight.

David August Heil, who designed suits for the UFC star, told USA Today that McGregor typically spends between $4,500-$10,000 per order. Heil also mentioned that he has designed several outfits for 'Mystic Mac' and his family members.

#4. McGregor's watch collection

'The Notorious' is known for his collection of expensive luxury watches from many top brands. The former two-division champion often sports an expensive watch when he makes appearances. He even wears luxury watches when doing casual activities.

Earlier this year, ‘Mystic Mac’ was spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Calatrava Skeleton while riding his bike. It is a hand-engraved rose gold watch that includes 27 jewels, and costs over $100,000. Taking account of some others in his collection, it’s safe to say he has likely spent close to $1 million.

During an interview with Huate Time Magazine, ‘The Notorious’ elaborated on what he finds appealing about high-end watches and which brands he owns. He mentioned some of the watches in his collection include Rolex, Audemars, and Hublots.

“When I have won a big fight and collect a big check, I’ll purchase a beautiful watch and I’ll put it on my left hand. My left hand that I have cracked my opponent. That hand has got me my fill. It feels like I’ve earned it.” – McGregor to Huate Time Magazine.

#3. McGregor’s car collection

Conor McGregor is not only a former UFC champion, but he is also quite the car aficionado. He has collected many luxury cars throughout his career. These vehicles are very expensive and are not affordable for the average person.

Some of the vehicles in the collection include brands such as Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedez Benz, and BMW. Factoring in the cost of the Rolls Royce Dawn and Phantom and the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, $2 million is a safe estimate. His Rolls Royce Phantom has a custom paint design with his face and ‘Notorious’ written on the side of the car.

The $2 million estimate is probably only a fraction of what he has spent on his entire car collection. The value of each vehicle could also increase in the future, so the car collection could be worth millions more.

#2. McGregor owns his own pub

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

More flavor, less cost ☘️

Goes absolutely perfect with the World’s Greatest Irish Whiskey, @properwhiskey!

The Black Forge Inn - Ireland’s best and most unique Public House!

It was all a dream 🖤 Pop into @blackforgeinn and try out my hugely successful “Forged Stout!”More flavor, less cost ☘️Goes absolutely perfect with the World’s Greatest Irish Whiskey, @properwhiskey!The Black Forge Inn - Ireland’s best and most unique Public House!It was all a dream 🖤 Pop into @blackforgeinn and try out my hugely successful “Forged Stout!” More flavor, less cost ☘️Goes absolutely perfect with the World’s Greatest Irish Whiskey, @properwhiskey! The Black Forge Inn - Ireland’s best and most unique Public House! It was all a dream 🖤 🇮🇪 https://t.co/SgqhSa5qNx

Conor McGregor has been an active entrepreneur while also being an active fighter. He co-founded Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which he recently sold for $600 million. The buyers, Proximo Spirits, already owned 49% of the brand, so they purchased the majority stake owned by the UFC star and his partners.

‘Mystic Mac’ is already on to his next venture as he bought The Black Forge Inn for $2.36 million USD. He is considering the big picture with his venture as he plans on making The Black Forge Inn a global franchise. This is smart, especially considering he is the biggest star in the UFC and has mainstream popularity.

‘The Notorious’ status could make The Black Forge Inn a popular tourist attraction in whichever city it’s located. The pub could attract the loyal 'Mystic Mac' fan base as they could have an opportunity to interact with their favorite fighter.

#1. McGregor’s Lamborghini Tecnomar 63

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Conor McGregor has taken delivery of the $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht he purchased last year.



• 63-feet long

• Two-bedrooms

• 4,000 horsepower

• 70-mph top speed



The yacht is 1 of 63 that were made, with McGregor receiving #12 in honor of his Proper 12 whiskey. Conor McGregor has taken delivery of the $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht he purchased last year.• 63-feet long• Two-bedrooms• 4,000 horsepower• 70-mph top speedThe yacht is 1 of 63 that were made, with McGregor receiving #12 in honor of his Proper 12 whiskey. https://t.co/uXsFJ6l9kB

McGregor has not only collected luxury vehicles, but he has also purchased a luxury yacht. The UFC star added a luxury yacht to his impressive collection when he bought a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63. He now has Lamborghini vehicles for both the road and water.

The yacht is dubbed the ‘Supercar of the Sea’ and according to TMZ Sports, it costs approximately $4 million. It is 63-feet in length and is mostly made of carbon fiber. The Tecnomar 63 also weighs 24 tons with two 2,000-horsepower engines, and reaches a top speed of 69 MPH.

‘The Notorious’ version of the yacht is also custom-made for him and includes a lounge, private restroom, and master suite. The yacht is outstanding and the detailing replicates Lamborghini’s electric sports models.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt